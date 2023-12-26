You know how it goes — another year, another cooked season of Married At First Sight. As we hurtle towards the new year, it’s time to save the date for a whole heap of unholy matrimony as a bunch of hopeful singles put their reputations on the line to wed a stranger on national television. You gotta love it, don’t you?

Believe it or not, we’re up to Season 11 of the beloved/loathed/highly discussed reality show. But this year it’s said to be coming back with its “most polarising season of next-level drama and a whole lot of love”.

Screaming, crying, praying that this is true and this season isn’t a dud. (Image: Nine)

According to a press release, the upcoming season will “push the limits on everything viewers think about the series”.

It’s boasting rivalries, heartbreak, betrayals, twists, turns, shocks and bombshells.

I know they say this every year but colour me intrigued.

As the new season of MAFS 2024 is just around the corner, I thought it might be nice to compile everything we know about Season 11 so far.

Me, patiently awaiting the new season of MAFS. (Image: Nine)

When is MAFS 2024 premiering?

Our prayers have been answered! MAFS 2024 is locked and loaded for Monday, January 29 at 7:30pm on Channel 9 or streaming online at 9Now.

That means we basically have a whole month to clear our schedules and prepare for the onslaught of ~drama~.

Is there a trailer for MAFS 2024?

Yes, yes there is! The good people at Channel Nine have bestowed upon us two little clips with just enough goss to keep us going until the 29th of Jan.

The first clip is a surrealist dreamscape date announcement trailer which shows a bride and groom falling into the cloud-filled abyss before catching each other. What a beautiful and not-at-all-obvious metaphor for falling in love.

“I’m looking for that missing piece of my life. I’ve never been in love,” a male voice says, presumably a groom.

“All I need is the perfect stranger to catch me,” a female voice says, presumably a bride.

You can check it out below.

But that’s not all!

On the Nine website, there was another sneak peek trailer. What a treat!!!

In the clip, we get a glimpse at the brides and grooms at their weddings and find out their names and ages. Some are smoothly reciting their vows in Spanish (¡muy caliente, si me preguntas!!!) while others can’t help but let the nerves get to them as they meet their new on-screen spouse at the altar for the first time.

There’s 51-year-old Andrea who cracks a joke, 43-year-old Lucinda who tells her partner that she is “dinner, a show and dessert” and 62-year-old Richard who declares that he is “not everyone’s cup of tea but fuck them I drink coffee anyway”.

Sadly, the sneaky little jesters at Nine haven’t made the video available to embed or posted the vid on their socials so you’ll either have to take my word for it or click here to give the first look trailer a watch.



What do we know about the MAFS 2024 cast so far?

Season 11 of MAFS is boasting its most diverse cast of brides and grooms to date. According to the press release, Season 11 has the oldest groom yet and is bringing back a same-sex couple. However, judging by the pics below, I think it’s fair to say they could have brought more diversity to the table.

Although the MAFS team likes to keep the cast under wraps as much as possible, these days it’s a struggle. After all, they’re filming in public all over Sydney where paparazzi are buzzing like little fruit flies. So the tea was already spilling back in August 2023 about who would be walking down one of the many aisles on Season 11.

Now that there’s a first-look trailer featuring some of the contestants, here’s who has been confirmed so far in no particular order.

Andrea, 51. Tim, 30.

Tristan, 29. Lucinda, 43.

Eden, 28. Jonathan, 39.

Cassandra, 30. Natalie, 32.

Lauren, 32. Jack, 34.

Richard, 62. Tori, 27.

Ellie, 32. Jayden, 32.

Sara, 29.

Don’t they all look lovely?



Who are the MAFS 2024 experts?

Experts John Aiken, Mel Shilling and Alessandra Rampolla will be making a return in 2024!

Let the torment begin!!!! (Image: Nine)

John has been the OG “relationship expert” since the series launched in 2015 but according to his website, he’s been giving relationship advice to singles and couples for over 25 years in private practice. On MAFS, Johnny Boy is known for delivering hard-hitting feedback and holding people accountable for their actions.

Next up is Mel, a specialist in human behavioural performance and purpose. While her background is in psychology, she now makes her living as a dating and relationship coach, author and speaker. She’s been sitting on the expert couch since Season 2 in 2016 and I love how expressive her face is when people are talking mad shit.

Finally, we have Alessandra who joined the MAFS Australia cast in 2021 for Season Eight. As a clinical sexologist, Alessandra has built her career by helping individuals and couples to communicate and effectively find their spark in the bedroom. With a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy, a heap of other degrees in sexology and over 20 years of experience, she’s the most qualified of the bunch.



Where can I watch MAFS 2024?

You can watch MAFS live on Channel 9 or you can stream it on demand on 9Now. You can even catch up on old episodes if you want to get into the Married at First Sight spirit.

Or, while you’re waiting for the show to launch, why not check out PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION? It’s our bonkers ass channel streaming chaos 24/7 on 9Now.

Trust me, you won’t regret it.