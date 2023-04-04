Turns Out Some Bloody Juicy Details About *That* Butt-Dial Were Cut From The MAFS Reunion

You know the Married At First Sight Season Ten butt-dial storyline which refused to quit? Even though, objectively, it made zilch sense, even for MAFS? Well, there’s yet another development in the gripping saga.

This nugget of information, however, never had its time in the sun during the MAFS reunion. Saucy, nay, secretive. I like it.

MAFS groom Hugo Armstrong AKA Hugoat sat down on our We’ve Done The MAFS podcast this week and said a major butt-dial detail which involved Sandy Jawanda and Claire Nomarhas was left on the cutting room floor.

READ MORE Here's What I Reckon The MAFS Grooms Will Be Pumping Out On Tinder During Their Relevant Era

The long and short of it is, sometime before the reunion, Hugoat randomly bumped into Sandy and Claire in Melbourne, and they discussed what happened on boy’s night.

In case you need a refresher, this is the night in which Rupert Bugden‘s v. technically proficient ass managed to call Evelyn Ellis, who claimed she heard ocean-fucker Dan Hunjas bitching about Sandy and Hugoat calling Tayla “Tassie Devil” Winter a C U Next Tuesday.

“I shared what I remembered hearing, and I was like, ‘This is vault, this is vault, don’t tell anyone about this,'” Hugoat told We’ve Done The MAFS hosts Chantelle Schmidt and Jules Rangiheuea.

He said Sandy and Claire were like, “Of course, mum’s the word, I’m not going to tell anyone about this at all,” thus he thought it was under lock and key.

Hugoat said he blanked the conversation from his memory and didn’t think it would come up again.

Fast forward to the reunion, however, and MAFS expert John Aiken started asking Dan about the cooked shit he said about Sandy on the butt-dial. Dan, in a typical fishy fashion, bass-ically said he wasn’t shellfish and had been nothing but an angelfish. That’s my fish joke quota of the night sorted, thank you very much.

“Sandy and Dan are arguing yet again and Sandy has gone, ‘No, no, no, I know it’s true because I’ve heard,'” Hugoat said.

“Dan was like, ‘Who have you heard from?’ and Sandy just throws the mic to me and she’s like, ‘Boom, Hugo’.

“I had no idea this was coming.”

SCREAMING. Call triple-zero because this man has been found under a bus.

“I panicked and just completely shared that, hey, we all caught up in Melbourne, we were commiserating about the hands we got dealt, and what I kind of shared just came out,” Hugoat continued.

He said he thought he was in the clear and his time in the sun had been and gone, but then the disturbing horror film-esque vox pop happened.

They look like they’ve got Hugo on the set of a Saw movie #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/1CTScYskDk — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) April 3, 2023

“I had no idea that straight away, they were going to cut to a voxxie that I had done, like, three and a half weeks earlier, four weeks earlier, whenever it was,” Hugoat explained, adding that when he was flapping his lip in the vox pop, he wasn’t standing on the mark the producers pop on the ground which ensures folks are in a good spot on-camera.

“I foolishly believed that they’ll only film me if I’m standing on the ‘X’, so I was a little bit too panicky. I was like, ‘I don’t want to be talking shit about anyone,’ so I fully tried standing on the other side of the room.

“I was like, ‘Don’t make me say it, I don’t want to be here, Evelyn surprised me [and] all this stuff’. Then I was like, ‘Obviously, Dan said some stuff, as well, about Sandy.'”

Hugoat said he was like, “Holy crap,” when he saw the vox pop being played on the big screen and same. My own life flashed before my eyes and I crapped my dacks and I don’t even know this man.

He also said he was happy he told the truth in the vox pop ‘cos fellow grooms Ollie Skelton — who was also on the We’ve Done The MAFS couch — and Duncan James both said they heard Dan talking smack. GOT HIS ASS!

After hearing all this, the Medusa-level stare Dan gave Hugoat at the MAFS reunion makes more sense.

Praying that Hugoat and his hives remain unscathed from the sinister wrath of the ocean-fucker. There’s some sort of tsunami joke in there but the fish puns have demolished me and, much like coral, my brain cells must regenerate.

If you’re chomping at the bit to hear what else Hugoat and Ollie yapped about on We’ve Done The MAFS, you can give it a listen below.