PEDESTRIAN.TV - Latest News in Celebrities, Movies, TV and Music

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Non-Profit Dangerous Females Is Hosting A Runway Show To Raise Critical Funds At Brisbane Fashion Month
“We want to create a space that supports and advocates for victim-survivors of domestic violence, is judgement-free and open to everyone.”
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Neighbours Star Stefan Dennis Slams 'Unbelievably Invasive' AI-Assisted Microdrama Revival
“We’re dealing with a very big machine.”
Bonnie Blue Announces She’s Named Her Baby After Selling Naming Rights For $2.5 Million
Far from being in a ‘baby bubble’ as many new parents are, Bonnie Blue has seized the opportunity to capitalise on her newborn in a very public way.
A Running List Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Amazon Prime Day 2026, the major online shopping event, is finally here with huge sales and deals across fashion, bauty, tech, home and more.
Fans Are Arguing That PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson Were Snubbed At VMAs & TBH I Agree
I love you, Madonna, but I gotta put Stateside Summer first.