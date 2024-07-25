The Viral TikTok Bunnings Rave Is Officially Happening Ft. DJs Peking Duk & What So Not

Get your cuntiest hard hat and high-vis assless-chaps ready, because Peking Duk and What So Not have confirmed their plans to hold a rave at a Bunnings Warehouse are going ahead.

What starts as an idea on TikTok and evolved into a cult movement has finally been approved by the legends at Australia’s most iconic warehouse store.

It all started when Sydney-based DJ Kaila posted a simple TikTok to his page featuring a club-rave remix of the iconic Bunnings jingle and proposed his humble idea.

“Petition to host a massive rave in Bunnings Warehouse,” Kaila wrote.

The idea then gained momentum when cheeky legends Peking Duk and What So Not both put their full-support behind the hilarious idea, posting their own memes online about the Bunnings Rave.

Peking Duk encouraged fans online to ask Bunnings to allow the rave to happen, with more than two million people rallying behind the cause.

And now after a month of campaigning, Peking Duk confirmed that Bunnings agreed to let the rave go ahead! Huge win!

“We have a major announcement — Bunnings have listened!” the video exclaimned.

Bunnings themselves showed off their wild side and left a comment under the announcement video.

“We’re ready to celebrate local Aussie music at the Warehouse Party, who’s in?” Bunnings wrote.

Performing at the inaugural Bunnings Rave will be Peking Duck, What So Not, and Kaila, with more artists to be announced.

It’s still early days, so plenty of details are yet to be confirmed… including location — but that’s not the cause for concern.

“We still don’t know where, so pick a spot. Pick a state, pick a Bunnings, where do you wanna do this party?” What So Not asked in the video.

If you’re looking to be kept in the loop, Peking Duk have provided a link to make sure you are given all the latest details regarding the Bunnings Rave as soon as they exist. You can sign up to the mailing list here.

See you there in my sexy Bunnings snag outfit.