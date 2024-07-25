August Horoscopes 2024: Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect From The Month Ahead

Buckle up, mates. Mercury Retrograde is here to mess things up, but good news: the August Horoscopes 2024 is your saving grace to help you navigate your way through the madness. Do yourselves a favour and bookmark the monthly astrology horoscope each month so you know where to turn when things get hairy.

I’m Matt Galea, PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer (I recently released my first astrology book How To Spot The (Star) Signs, so I know what I’m talking about here!)

Leo Season is roaring on and everyone’s feeling the confidence — and the DRAMA — big time. Later in the month, the Sun will move into Virgo and it’ll be time to buckle down and get shit done.

Have a squiz at the August horoscopes 2024 to see what you’ve got in store over the next month…

August Horoscopes 2024

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

LOVE AND DATING

A certain person that you either met for the first time or someone you already knew who you became close with earlier this year will become a powerful force in your life over the next month. Through this person, you will realise that there is more to life than certain things, people, places etc that you’ve been tirelessly wasting your energy on. This Mercury Retrograde is all about changing things up and letting go of what no longer serves you and becoming close to this person will help you do just that.

CAREER AND MONEY

Allow your creativity to shine through everything you do (especially around August 7, but throughout the rest of the month as well). This is particularly relevant in matters involving your werk. Perhaps that attention to detail and extra layer of creative flair will help you sell your ideas and impress your bosses and colleagues. Don’t hold back, go for gold! Your August horoscopes 2024 say so.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Cancer Season may be over but you’re still in major introspection mode as you’ve been feeling a little lost lately and you’re trying to figure it all out. When teacher planet Saturn beams into your sign from August 8 to August 16 and those feelings are heightened, be brave enough to go deeper and explore what you really want out of life and what is and isn’t working for you. It might be time to make some tough decisions. During those moments of uncertainty, embrace your ~spiritual~ side, whatever that means for you.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

SEX + DATING

It’s a question that’s plagued Taureans since the dawn of time: are you more interested in love or power? As you start to make moves in your career zone over the next month, you may find yourself questioning whether your personal and professional life might be opposing forces. The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 19 will highlight these issues and hopefully help you find a solution.

CAREER + WORK

It’s time for you to fully step into your power as Pluto in Aquarius carves a clear path for you to follow to reach the heights you’ve been aiming for all year. In order for you to actually get there though, you’ll need to make some changes and potentially even some sacrifices to ensure that you’re on top of your game. Anything that’s holding you back from kicking those girlboss goals has gotta go!

LIFE IN GENERAL

The aforementioned changes that need to be made aren’t just at work, you’ll find that they also lie in your personal life. Need help identifying what this might be? Don’t worry, you won’t have to wait long as the New Moon on August 4 will shine a light on certain aspects of your life that need immediate attention — whether it’s considering a home space where you feel more settled, cutting off toxic friends or ending that situationship. Be ruthless in the pursuit of your peace!

GEMINI

May 21 – June 21

SEX + DATING

Mercury Retrograde will be hitting you right in the relationship zone. Be super careful in your communication with others — misunderstandings may result in serious beef that you just do not need right now. Usually logic and reason go out the window when relationships are involved, but in times like this, relying on your brain rather than your hormones is actually super necessary!

WORK + FINANCE

Geminis are generally both curious and dramatic by nature, but throughout the month of August, these two traits will go into overdrive — which could be of benefit to your career! Consider upskilling at work or exploring courses to study that will help you get to where you want to be. And in terms of the drama, I don’t mean picking fights in the work group chat, I mean bringing your absolute A-game and becoming fully obsessed with what you do. Otherwise, why do it?

A bunch of Gemini legends.

LIFE IN GENERAL

It’s time for a realignment of your priorities and Saturn Retrograde will help you do just this. While you’re doing that reshuffle of priorities, keep in mind what truly fuels you, makes your spirit shine, and keeps your fire burning. That’s what you should be putting at the forefront of your mind!

CANCER

June 22 – July 22

SEX + DATING

An important convo will need to be had with someone when Mercury Retrograde kicks off on August 5. Whether it’s evolving a situationship into a proper relationship, ending said situationship, or checking in on a friend. Whatever it is, remember that Mercury’s movements will result in our communication skills being on the fritz, so try and be thoughtful and purposeful with how you phrase things to avoid unnecessary drama.

FINANCE + CAREER

It’s time to make some big money moves, whether that’s demanding your boss pay you more money or scrimping and saving so you can eliminate that debt once and for all. The New Moon in Leo on August 4 will help you get financially savvy. Around this time, start searching for money-saving ventures that’ll get you out of the hole for good.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Despite it recently being your season, you’ve been suffering from a bit of imposter syndrome lately and you need to snap the fuck out of it! Tap into the spirit of Leo Season, in particular the New Moon in Leo on August 4, to help you believe in your skills and abilities once again. Remind yourself that you deserve to be where you are!

LEO

July 23 – August 22

SEX + DATING

Throughout Leo Season and the month of August specifically, why not date yourself? Put all other relationships on the back burner and be selfish. Take care of your needs rather than anyone else’s. See what it’s like to date yourself — I think you’ll find that it’s the best relationship you’ve ever been in! Meanwhile, expect important epiphanies and revelations to come to light at around August 18.

Beauty boss Kylie Jenner is your Leo twin.

FINANCE + CAREER

If you plan on pulling a birthday sickie this month, might I suggest doing so on August 21? This is when the cosmos wants you to rest and recharge! Once you’re done, you’ll finally be ready to take on the world, and your next year of living, like the Leo boss that you are!

LIFE IN GENERAL

The New Moon in your sign on August 4 is the perfect time to set intentions and goals for your next lap around the sun. Tap out of everything and focus on yourself. Do a brainstorming sesh to decide where you want to take things over the next 12 months. Treat it like a huge work/school project. Do research. Create mind maps. Ask for feedback. Present your future plans to the group chat. Just be selfish and embrace main character energy because you, my friend, are THAT girl and it’s your time to shine!!!!!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

SEX + DATING

Virgos have a habit of going above and beyond for other people, whether it be someone you’re dating, a long-term partner, or your mates. Y’all put so much effort into making sure the people in your orbit are doing well that you forget to check in on yourself. When love planet Venus enters your sign on August 4, you’ll be reminded of the need to take care of yourself before you can take care of others. You can’t draw from an empty cup, you have to apply your oxygen mask first, etc etc.

FINANCE + CAREER

Leo Season is fuelling that sense of ambition that all Virgos have (is it any wonder that your sign is so close to that of the fiery and passionate lion?). This is even further emphasised thanks to Mars in Gemini. But sometime around the middle of the month, a certain setback will knock you off your path and leave you feeling defeated — damn Mercury Retrograde! The thing people don’t realise about Merc Retro though, is that sometimes the chaos that ensues can actually result in a better outcome for us. Pay attention to what this situation is teaching you and follow the path until you wind up somewhere that feels comfortable.

LIFE IN GENERAL

The Sun is set to enter your sign in a month, so now is the time to start thinking about what needs to be altered in your life (if anything!). In particular, certain routines may need altering and adjusting. Don’t be closed off to change, let the idea of editing and finessing your lifestyle excite the hell out of you!

LIBRA

September 23 – October 22

SEX AND DATING

Leo Season will light a fire in you and have you attracting all kinds of potential suitors into your orbit. Your DMs will be blowing up, as will your social schedule. Just make sure you’re balancing your time between all those commitments — don’t be shy to bail on plans if you need to rest, just do so as early as possible so as not to offend (you know you’ve been in this predicament many a time!).

CAREER AND FINANCE

Don’t ever allow yourself to be made to feel like you’re the personality hire. Like, even if it’s true, personality is everything and you bring your share of unique gifts to the role and you’re an integral cog in the workplace wheel.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Your focus for the first half of the month will be on adopting healthier habits and making sure you’re on top of your game. And you can’t be on top of your game unless you’re feeling 11/10. Then when Virgo Season hits at the end of the month, your focus will be on adopting healthier mental habits and making sure your healing journey is on track.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

SEX + DATING

As shit hits the fan in your personal life this month (more on that in Life In General of your August Horoscopes 2024), fill your cup by going on spicy dates with someone hot (whether it’s your partner or some new cuties).

CAREER + FINANCES

The New Moon in Leo on August 4 is when you wanna be setting your big plans for world domination into motion. Could be gunning for a promotion, searching for a new job, or starting a side hustle. Cosmic energy will be on your side and you’ll be supercharged on your mission, whatever that may be.

IRL Ken is a spicy Scorpio, just like you!

LIFE IN GENERAL

An unexpected piece of info involving your home and personal life will come to light around August 17. The only way forward is through deep conversation and approaching the situation from all sides to evaluate how best to proceed. You may even need to play mediator between conflicting parties. Remember, Mercury Retrograde will have your decision-making skills on the fritz so don’t rush into anything or make hasty decisions.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

SEX AND DATING

Between August 8th and August 16th, a close relationship of yours will require some attention. There may be some tension that you need to work on, after a period of letting things slide. Try not to shoot from the mouth without thinking — Mercury Retrograde will be clouding your communication skills so try to practice empathy and understanding in all matters. Be tactful and manage your tone (you know you can get fiery and overdo it on the spicy delivery!).

CAREER AND FINANCES

There may be a setback or two at work — don’t let this knock your confidence! Tap into the spirit of self-assured Leo Season (your fellow fire sign) and later on, authoritative Virgo Season to remind yourself that you’re a bloody gee and you deserve everything you’ve got, and then some!

LIFE IN GENERAL

When times get tough, Sagittarians get the heck out of dodge! Catch flights not feelings, and all that. Over the next month as things get tricky, maybe start planning your next sweet getaway to get your mind off things. Oh go on, you’re due for a silly lil adventure!

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 19

SEX AND DATING

On August 4, your feelings for a certain someone will become more turbo, which could result in a new relationship or a greater level of commitment with your other half. Mercury going retrograde doesn’t stop the world from turning — lap up the lovey-dovey vibes!

CAREER AND FINANCES

Oop, looks like your budgeting has been a lil off lately! A period of financial unrest is coming with the Mercury Retrograde that kicks off on August 4. So either you’ve spent too much already, are about to spend too much, or there’ll be some kind of set back at work that leaves you strapped for cash. If anyone knows how to get themselves out of the financial hole, it’s you!

LIFE IN GENERAL

You express your love and care for others by being a support system when the chips are down. You will continue to do so throughout the next month as your nearest and dearest rely on you. Just make sure you’re not drawing from an empty cup!

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 18

SEX AND DATING

You need to change your approach to one of the relationships in your life. If you’re not seeing eye to eye, some empathy might be needed here, rather than resistance. Try and see things from their side and get them to see things from yours as well. Again, don’t meet the situation with force — a gentle hand will rule the land.

CAREER AND FINANCES

When Mercury Retrograde enters Virgo on August 14, you’ll suddenly be smacked with a hard dose of reality and you’ll realise that whatever systems you have in place for saving (and making) mula just aren’t working anymore. Don’t freak out, just pivot! Find new innovative ways to keep the wheel that is your life spinning ’round.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Stop diving into other people’s problems as a means of avoiding your own! This month, the stars will shine a light on a personal problem that you’ve had on the back burner. Stop letting others dominate the group chat, speak up about what’s plaguing you — your inner circle might actually be able to help.

PISCES

February 19 – March 20

SEX AND DATING

Pisceans like to take on other people’s problems and find a solution for them, much to their own detriment. When people in your life have qualms next month, avoid piling their drama onto your plate like it’s a damn buffet and instead, focus on being a support system to help them navigate the storm. If you find that they are leaning on you too much, you need to speak up!

CAREER AND FINANCES

You’ll need to revisit something at work that you thought you’d already put to bed this month. Mercury Retrograde has a habit of shining a spotlight on shit that needs your attention that you may have been neglecting. Channel Leo Season’s energy to add a new sense of style and finesse to whatever this may be (could even just be about shifting your vibe and attitude towards your work).

LIFE IN GENERAL

A trusted mentor will offer you some sage advice around August 7 — take it! On August 18 you’ll have the chance to mend a rift in your family. By the Full Moon on August 19, you’ll be keen to tap out and have a well-earned rest.

And so concludes your August horoscopes 2024. See ya next month for September!

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer.