Resident Married At First Sight 2023 slime man Dan Hunjas has allegedly taken it a step too far for MAFS producers this time. No, it wasn’t for being a dick to his on-screen wife Sandy Jawanda or how he spoiled this year’s season by publically dating Samantha Symes.

According to The Daily Mail, the final straw was an alleged biff during the boy’s night reunion which forced producers to quickly edit Dan out of Tuesday night’s episode.

The claims come from an insider source who said that his scenes were dramatically cut back to “make it look like he wasn’t there” so audiences forget about him.

Hmm I don’t think I’ll be forgetting the dude that basically wanted to fuck the ocean that easily.



The source alleges that Dan got into a scuffle with another groom over the whole butt dial situation. Previously, Dan has claimed that the butt dial never really happened butand his on-screen wifehave stuck to their guns.

Even though some leaked texts may report otherwise.

While the boy’s night incident sounds like the kind of content that the MAFS producers usually froth over, apparently it was a step too far. Especially after everything Dan had put them through since filming wrapped.

“[Producers] are still super pissed off with Dan about him ruining his storyline with Sandy Jawanda,” the source told The Daily Mail, referring to how he publicly flaunted his relationship with Samantha Symes while the show was still on air.

“He completely ruined the surprise for everyone,” the source said. “The whole point of the show is the suspense and drama, and he just went and spoilt it all.”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Dan allegedly breaking his contract.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV’s We’ve Done The MAFS podcast, former MAFS bride Domenica Calarco shared her theory.

“Dirty Dan, he’s clearly breached his contract,” she said.

“Going out and doing all these paparazzi shots, making yourself into whatever dipshit you want to show yourself as — you’re not only hurting the show, that you put all this time and energy [into]— you’re actually hurting the person that you went into this experiment with.”

Spicy!

Allegedly Dan’s actions at the reunion were the last straw. And producers worried that if they included the scuffle, the ratings might take a hit.

“[MAFS] has a reputation to uphold, and they’re not going to let anyone ruin the series,” the source said.

“Dan has gone too far and now he’s facing the consequences.”

Cya slime man, it’s been fun!

