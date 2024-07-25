Sophie Cachia Revealed She’s Pregnant On IG & The Cryptic Post Left Fans Scratching Their Heads

Sophie Cachia has just announced her pregnancy.



The influencer didn’t choose the easiest way to announce it, opting to share a series of snaps on Instagram which were actually kinda confusing.

You see, she posted a bunch of pics cuddled up on the bed with her kids Bobby and Florence while eating pizza. She had her belly out on show, and in one of the photos, the kids were seen cuddling up to her stomach.

She was obviously wearing her own Cachia pyjamas – because who could give up the chance for free publicity – but her caption was vague-ish.

“MINE,” she wrote, followed by a heart, man, woman and baby emoji. Now, we know better than to assume when it comes to women’s bodies! So, many fans were wondering: was it simply a food baby from scoffing down a bunch of pizza?

This is my dream Friday night. (Image: Instagram @sophiecachia_)

“A real baby or a pizza baby?” one person asked.

“I am thinking pizza baby because FEELS. But if not and it’s a real baby, how exciting and congratulations for Sophie!” another replied.

“This def needs more content, pizza or baby either way, both exciting,” a third remarked.

The business owner and author then shared a photo of her children cuddling her baby bump on her Instagram Story and confirmed she had a bun in the oven. A human bun, that is.

“Create the life you want,” she wrote, followed by a baby emoji.

It’s a (human) baby! (Image: Instagram @sophiecachia_)

Her celeb pals congratulated her on the lil’ bundle of joy soon to join their family, with Big Brother star Tully Smyth saying: “Oh my god!!! Congrats!”

“Oh darling congratulations!!!!! What beautiful news,” added Home and Away’s Christie Hayes.

“This is the most wonderful news Soph!! Congratulations,” Bachelor star Alex Nation wrote.

Can’t wait to see the bub in a pair of tiny Cachia PJs when they’re finally here!

Feature Image: Instagram @sophiecachia_