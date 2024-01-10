MAFS 2024 Hasn’t Even Started Yet & There’s Already A BTS Shitstorm So Grab The Fkn Popcorn

The 2024 season of Married At First Sight hasn’t even begun and there are already rumours swirling that one couple’s relationship has gone to shit. I can’t say I’m surprised by that tidbit of information but I am surprised by the speed in which we found out. Let’s get stuck in, shall we?

The 11th season of the beloved reality show is set to kick off on January 29 but already sources have come out of the woodwork to share spicy little spoilers about the upcoming season.

Can’t wait for some reactions like this in the upcoming MAFS season. (Image: Nine / Married At First Sight Season 10)

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, a former cast member commented on a cast announcement article claiming that his “boy” was one of the contestants. While the comment is now deleted, the former MAFS groom reportedly claimed that his buddy’s on-screen marriage was an absolute dumpster fire.

The 2024 groom apparently told his mate that he was “railroaded, set up and backstabbed by producers and the experts” and that he was “horrified and saddened with his time on the show”.

OUCHIE MAMA.



The current groom’s mate had his back in the comment, stating that he was “one of the nicest, kindest, friendliest blokes I’ve met” and hopes that his portrayal on the show isn’t too rough.

While all of this is incredibly juicy, it’s all pretty fkn wishy-washy. We don’t know who the groom is or where these claims are coming from. So instead of taking it with a grain of salt, please take the conjecture as if it’s the heaping bag of iodised salt that my Nonna would keep on her kitchen counter.

Ah MAFS, you’ve just got to love it, hey?