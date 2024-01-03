Olivia Frazer Begs Haters To Leave Her Alone After 2 Whole Years Of Constant Hate After MAFS

Former Married At First Sight bride Olivia Frazer has tearfully taken to Instagram to share the ongoing impact and consistent hate comments have on her mental health two whole years after going on the show. I repeat —she’s still getting daily hate comments two whole years after going on MAFS.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Olivia shared a series of text posts and videos about these hate comments. Some of which were allegedly left on an account haters believed to be run by Olivia, but was run by someone else entirely.

After sharing screenshots of the many hate comments — which are awful but I refuse to give another platform here — Olivia shared a tearful plea urging people to be nicer online.

(Instagram / @olivefraser)

“Honestly, I’m so fucking sick of having to defend myself. It’s two years later. I’ve put in so much work for people to see that, like that show is not me. And I’m just really sick of it. I’m just really fucking sick of it. Like I just want to not feel like shit for once,” she said to the camera.



“I want to go out in public and not feel apologetic like I’ve done something wrong all the time. Please just stop this. Trust me when I say that it’s so shit.



I’m just so sick of having to be on the defence all the time. I really miss the life where I could walk down the street and not feel judged,” she said, adding that she thinks it’s important that people see the impact these comments have on the person receiving them.

“I just thought maybe if I put this out there it might stop just one person from writing one mean comment,” she said.

“You just don’t know what will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back so be nicer on the internet.”

In Season Nine of MAFS, Olivia undoubtedly received the villain edit for her ongoing feud with Domenica Calarco. I think we can all agree that her behaviour on the show was pretty awful at times. But I think by now Olivia has more than dealt with the consequences of her actions.

These days, we know that going on a show like Married At First Sight is a risk. There are always going to be heroes and villains and storylines manipulated for juicy, compelling television. While Olivia — like many reality stars — knew the risk, I highly doubt she thought she’d still be receiving awful messages from strangers two years later.



In a chat with former American reality star Nick Thompson on the Eyes Wide Open With Nick Thompson podcast last month, Olivia revealed that while most of the abuse she’s faced is online, she’s also experienced moments in person that had her fear for her safety, including a time when a group of mature-aged women allegedly rocked up to her home to shout abuse.

“I think I went a full year of daily death threats. I think September 2023 was the first real break I’ve had from death threats and then the show starts in another country,” she said on the pod.

It genuinely blows my mind that there are still everyday people like you and me taking time out of their day to send her hate comments two years after she was on the show.

Two. Whole. Years.

In an ideal world, Olivia shouldn’t have received hate comments in the first place but sadly, that’s not the world we live in.

At the very least, I think we can all agree it’s time to give the gal a fkn break and let her move on with her life without fearing that her every move will be torn to shreds by people trying to hurt her in the comments.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.