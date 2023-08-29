Former Married At First Sight bride Olivia Frazer has never been afraid to risk it all for love. After all, she endured the absolute shitshow that was MAFS Season Nine. But now, the former bride turned OnlyFans star has opened up about a pretty fucking awful experience she had after moving her entire life to Scotland in her pursuit of love. Sadly, it didn’t work out and now, she’s hoping her experience will encourage other women to listen to their gut when something feels off in a relationship.



She first shared her story with The Wash, explaining that she met a man while on holiday to Scotland to visit her family. They went on a few dates and enjoyed each other’s company but she just thought of it as a holiday fling. However, when she landed back in Australia, they kept talking every day.



In June, six months after they first met, she decided to “give things a go” and relocate to his humble town of Fort William located in the Scottish highlands. So, she headed over there with two of her friends, in what seemed like a yarn straight out of a storybook.



But things took a turn.



After introducing her pals to him, she says they got suspicious because “things didn’t add up”. Although she was feeling pretty nervous about the whole thing, Olivia decided to stay put in the picturesque town to give things a crack. Sadly, soon enough all of the chat between her and her sneaky fella apparently fizzled out.



“We spoke almost every day, he told me he wanted me to meet his son once I got back to Scotland and made me feel so wanted – but it was all lies,” she told The Wash.



“I had no idea what to do, or what I’d done wrong.”

It wasn’t until a lady in a local pub approached her that she found out what was truly going on with her Scottish lad.



“[She] asked if I was still seeing him. I told her ‘ah that’s a bit complicated’ and she said, ‘Don’t. He has a girlfriend. Has had a girlfriend the whole time. You can do better pet’,” Olivia recalls.



Oooft. Poor thing.



Now, Olivia Frazer has plans to move back to Australia and hopes that by sharing her story, she can encourage women to listen to their gut when it comes to relationships.



“I wasn’t going to share this publicly, but I think it’s important to remind other girls not to ignore red flags from the start because you so desperately want it to work with someone. I feel like I’ve been completely scammed and made a fool out of,” she said.

“Part of me is embarrassed … but I’m proud of myself for at least giving it a go, being vulnerable and open to finding love again. I just know next time I meet someone not to be so blinded by how much I want it to work.”



Taking to Instagram after sharing her story, Olivia thanked her followers for the amount of support she received for her vulnerability. And while she didn’t want to get into specifics she said that what she thought was love “turned out to be something really messy and cruel”.



“I was led to believe it was something special and I’ve felt really embarrassed but I don’t think I should be,” she explained.



“I’m really proud of myself for putting myself back out there and being open to falling in love again and being vulnerable with somebody and it didn’t work out. That’s really on him.



I just wanted to put this out as a warning for anybody who might be in a situation where there are red flags or your gut is telling you that something is off. Please don’t ignore that just because you want it to work. Listen to your instincts.”



Look, you’ve got to hand it to her. It takes a lot of bravery to fly to the other side of the world for love and then share the unfortunate story with the entire country. Especially after being consistently shat on by the public following her appearance on MAFS.



And I think it goes without saying, but no matter what your feelings are about the reality star, no one deserves to be treated like that.

