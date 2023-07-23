Former MAFS Star, Olivia Frazer, Revealed Why She’s Packed Up & Fked Off To Scotland For Good

Married At First Sight (MAFS) alum and former reality TV villain Olivia Frazer has revealed she’s left Australia for good and honestly fair enough.

Frazer recently embarked on a UK and Europe trip but unlike everyone else on your IG right now, she isn’t planning on coming back. The MAFS star embarked on a trip exploring England, Ireland and Paris before finally settling down in Scotland.

“There’s a lot more work opportunities [overseas] and the people are more forgiving,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle about her decision to say goodbye to Australia for good.

“It’s easier to move on whereas in Australia people hold you to your edit forever.”

She also told Yahoo Lifestyle that the only reason she would come back to Aus would be to collect her puppy, Stella, and bring her back with her to Scotland.

Frazer opened up further giving her Instagram followers some insight into her big move.

“Scotland’s been my soul home for a long time now. It makes my heart so happy that people notice this,” she wrote.

After the 2022 MAFS season finished, Frazer joined OnlyFans to cash in on her newfound fame – and defended herself against claims she was a “hypocrite”, after being accused of slut shaming her MAFS co-star Domenica Calarco for selling naked photos.

Frazer has also previously claimed that she wasn’t happy with her edit on the show and she felt “blindsided” by the way the on-screen drama was portrayed.

“I mentioned [the nude image] to my producer who didn’t think it was a big deal either, and didn’t think I thought it was a big deal … and I was just really blindsided by production because they were putting words in my mouth and saying I did it out of revenge,” she said on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast.

“That ‘revenge’ word is such a massive trigger … like, they’ve got my face on the ad with the big red ‘revenge’ title above it … That’s a really serious accusation, and that’s not what happened.”

Anywhosies, I do really hope Scotland is everything she’s hoping it will be and fingers crossed the Scots haven’t gotten their hands on the 2022 season of MAFS Australia.