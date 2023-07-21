We’ve Finally Copped Our First Look At Kim Kardashian In AHS: Delicate & It’s Looking Spooky

Summon your prayer circle sisters and light your protective candles ASAP because we’ve just copped our first look at Kim Kardashian in the latest season of American Horror Story (AHS) and it’s looking super spooky.

Earlier this year, fans of the horror series were shook to learn that the Kimberly Noel Kardashian would be taking up an acting role in the iconic franchise. And honestly, I was quite sceptical about how the visuals and her acting skills. After all, she’s only done a few cameos in shows like Two Broke Girls and of course, she’s got her reality TV empire.

On Friday, we got our first taste of the SKIMS co-founder in the realm of acting via an official teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate. In true AHS style, fans got mesmerising visuals, lots of symbolism and the first looks of the Season 12 stars.

Even though it’s just a teaser, I must say Ryan Murphy and his team did an excellent job at transforming Kim. It’s like she’s been perfectly moulded into the AHS universe.

If you needed to take a double or triple take of the teaser, you can catch Kim at the end sporting a no-eyebrow look with very pale skin and a long platinum blonde wig.

In the last shot, Kim is seen cradling baby as she stares menacingly down the barrel, into your soul, hypnotising you into buying her latest SKIMS drop.

Of course, alongside Kim, we got our first look at AHS legend Emma Roberts and supermodel Cara Delevigne.

Slay me…. LITERALLY. (Image Source : Twitter / @AHSFX) Ugh, love her. (Image Source: Twitter / @AHSFX)

You might’ve noticed that there’s a lot of symbolism surrounding babies and clones.

Earlier in the year, when it was announced that Kim would be joining the cast, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that AHS: Delicate would be based on a horror book titled Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

The plot reportedly follows a celebrity who becomes “convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens”.

It has been described as a “feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby“.

Reactions to the AHS teaser have been quite tame so far. Many folks are declaring their love for Emma, which is 100 per cent valid.

However, the reactions to Kim joining the AHS roster have been quite mixed.

OMG KIM IS TAKING IT — ryan (@ryryscientist) July 20, 2023

the kim jumpscare help — taybrina del rey⸆⸉ eras tour 11/17 🩰 (@cowboylikeTBDR) July 20, 2023

In early June, Kim was called out by American producer Warren Leight for reportedly crossing the picket line during the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in order to film AHS: Delicate.

Despite being called out by the producer, Deadline reported that Kim seemed not to be deterred by Warren’s tweet, as she posted a photo of flowers and a note congratulating her on the role.

Hollywood is currently in shambles as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue, leaving the future of iconic shows up in the air. Recently, celebrities have been posting their residuals on social media to showcase their harsh realities and why they’re striking.

READ MORE The Stars Of Oppenheimer Walked Out Of Their Own Premiere In Solidarity W/ The Actor Strikes

For now, AHS: Delicate does not have an official release date or official full-length trailer.

If you’re keen on Season 12, unfortunately, you might need to wait a bit longer until more info is dropped.