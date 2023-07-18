Pls Enjoy This Fkn Wild Story Of How Kim K’s Skims Bodysuit Saved A Gal’s Life

A TikToker has thanked Kim Kardashian for saving her life thanks to Skims shapewear — not because of the snatched waist those products are meant to give, but because the bodysuit was so tight it acted as a compression band on her bullet wound. Huh?!

Angelina (@honeygxd) has been chronicling her recovery from a devastating shooting which occured on January 1 in Missouri, USA.

She was out clubbing with friends when she became caught in the crossfire between two other strangers, leaving her with two bullets embedded in her body, a ruptured bladder and a fractured pelvic bone.

Angelina survived the shooting and is in recovery from her injuries — and she’s thanked Kim Kardashian for saving her life.

“This New Year’s I got shot four times,” she shared in a TikTok video.

“The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out.”

Ummm, what?!

In a seperate video, she elaborated on how the Skims suit had saved her.

“If I wasn’t wearing it, it would have hit different,” she claimed.

“The way my stomach fat was pushed made it hit the fattier part instead.”

Angela said, given her literal life-changing experience, she definitely recommends the product — which she likened to “body armour for women”.

“Call it fate, or Jesus… but I’mma call it Kim,” she said.

READ MORE Fans Are Convinced Kim Kardashian’s Latest Brand Collab Is Actually A Savage Dig At Kourtney

Angelina’s video popped TF off on TikTok, with other users commenting their own complete (though perhaps) concerning trust in the brand.

It got to the point where it even made it all the way to Kim Kardashian herself, who shared Angelina’s vid onto her Instagram Stories with the caption: “woww”.

Now, Kim better send Angelina a bunch of new bodysuits to replace the one she lost to police evidence — that girl is doing major free marketing. It’s what she deserves!!!