Matty Healy Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘Diss Tracks’ On The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department is filled with cutting songs about an ex, with many believing they’re about her fling with Matty Healy. Now, the 1975 frontman has revealed what he *really* thinks about her “diss tracks”.

Entertainment Tonight caught Matty on the street and asked him what he thought about her new album.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy in happier times. (Image: Getty)

“Hey Matt, how would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?” the interviewer asked.

“My diss track? I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” Matty replied.

Guys??? The way I squealed when I watched that clip. His phrasing is interesting, because he doesn’t deny listening to the album ~at all~. He just hasn’t listened to that much of it.

The title track, “The Tortured Poets Department”, is most likely about Matty. In the song, she refers to her lover as a “tattooed golden retriever” and talks about how he’s a smoker and uses typewriters.

Matty has tattoos, smokes, and once told GQ that he “really likes typewriters”… so could this be the song he listened to?

There’s no shortage of songs on Taylor’s double album that hint towards her ex Matty. There are some songs about her six-year relationship with Joe Alywn, but the most cutting ones seem to be about Matty.

Even the song titles are pointed. You’ve got “Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”, “But Daddy I Love Him”, “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and “loml”. Considering Taylor has been breaking records left, right and centre, it’s probably impossible for him to avoid hearing her songs completely.

Taylor Swift fans react to new Matty Healy video

After ET popped the video of Matty reacting to The Tortured Poets Department on X (formerly known as Twitter), Swifties couldn’t help but throw a few sledges his way.

“He knows the album was fire,” one wrote.

“He’s so brave to be walking around alone when the world hates him,” another joked.

The man that’s believed to be the source of Tay’s inspiration. (Image: Getty)

“Probably the only time in his life he’s been paparazzi’d,” a third remarked.

“Yes Matty I’m sure you haven’t heard the record-breaking album about you,” another said.

Matty might not be ready to spill his side of the story just yet, but I’ll be keeping a close eye on any music he puts out in case there’s some hidden subtext. This is the drama I live for!