Here it is, folks! Taylor Swift The Anthology — AKA the two-part album The Tortured Poets Department — is now out in the world for us all to enjoy / cry to.

Taylor surprised fans with the fact that TTPD is a DOUBLE ALBUM featuring TWICE THE SONGS which is all well and good, but we don’t all have the time to listen to each song and dissect each lyric. The weekend awaits!

So to help you appear somewhat informed when you arrive at the pub, we’ve pulled together the most pertinent deets.

Everything that was revealed on Taylor Swift The Anthology / The Tortured Poets Department

She shared devastating details about her split from Joe Alwyn

As Swifties previously predicted, the song “So Long, London” appears to reference her highly publicised split from Joe Alwyn. Sometimes Taylor is hella cryptic in her lyrics, and sometimes she lays it all out there for us which is actually refreshing. A Swiftie gets tired!

The song details the demise of their relationship and it’s a tale as old as time:

“And you say I abandoned the ship but I was going down with it / My white knuckle dying grip holding tight to your quiet resentment.

“My friends said it isn’t right to be scared every day of a love affair / Every breath feels like rarest air when you’re not sure if he wants to be there.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in New York City in 2019. (Credit: Getty Images)

RIP Taylor and Joe. We hardly knew ye.

She mostly targets Matty Healy in her lyrics

Although punters predicted that The Tortured Poets Department would primarily take aim at Joe Alwyn, the bulk of it is actually about another suitor… one with tattoos, who her fans and fam weren’t too fond of.

It is, of course, Matty Healy who cops her lyrical wrath.

In the song “My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys”, she mentions going back to Healy after her split from Alwyn, and the fact that it was a shitshow, just like when they’ve dated in the past.

“Oh, here we go again, the voices in his head,” she sings.

Have a listen below:

She’s unapologetic about dating Matty Healy

When Swift started dating Matty Healy in 2023, she copped quite a bit of flak from punters.

It seems like Swift isn’t sorry for the ill-fated relationship, as she refuses to feel bad on the song “But Daddy, I Love Him.”

On the song, Taylor sings:

“I’ll tell you something about my good name, it’s mine alone to disgrace / I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empath’s clothing.”

Behold, Taylor Swift The Anthology. (Credit: Taylor Swift / Instagram)

Elsewhere, she sings about a “wild boy” and recalls hearing people say he should “stay away from her”.

“The saboteurs protested too much,” Tay Tay sings, before sharing that “scandal does funny things to pride but brings lovers closer.”

It sounds like she truly does not give one single fuck about how she’s perceived anymore.

She name-drops Charlie Puth

In a leaked pic shared to X in the days leading up to the album’s release, fans were tipped off to the fact that Charlie Puth scores a mention on the album.

The lyric — which fans were certain was fake — praises Puth: “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate. We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist. I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed Golden Retriever.”

Did not see that one coming!

She drags Kim Kardashian

Ah, the feud that just won’t die!

On the song “thanK you aIMee”, Swift seemingly takes another shot at her long-time rival Kim Kardashian.

Taylor sings in the chorus, “All that time you were throwing punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘Fuck you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushing / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

In the second verse, she sings, “And it wasn’t a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I’d take.”

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. (Credit: Getty)

If you’re in a spicy mood, have a listen to the shady bop here:

She seems to detest fame more than ever

While her relationship with fame has always been a tricky one, she seems to be particularly at her wits’ end now.

As a Swiftie, I’m… worried.

On “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”, she sings: “I’m so miserable! And nobody even knows!”

Go ahead and listen to that whole song and you’ll see what I mean:

She’s madly in love with Travis Kelce (duh!)

But the silver-lining of what might be her saddest and most forlorn album to date is the fact that she seems to have finally found the man of her dreams in Travis Kelce.

It should come as no surprise that the NFL player made an appearance on the album, namely in the song “The Alchemy”.

The song features a footy reference, where she sings: “When I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut them from the team” and “He was trying to be the greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024. (Credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile on “The Boy”, she sings: “Pull my string and I’ll tell you that he runs because he loves me.”

Bless!

I’m hoping that these lil teasers will entice you to go listen to Taylor Swift The Anthology for yourself because let me tell ya, it’s a wild ride!

But if you don’t have as much time on your hands as yours truly and my fellow die-hard Swifties, I’m glad I’ve enlightened you with a few fun facts. This is an important moment in pop culture history and it’s our goddamn DUTY to be informed.

Now feel free to go rattle all these deets off at the pub and make it sound like ya know a thing or two about Taylor Swift lore!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.