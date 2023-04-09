There It Is: A Bunch Of Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s So-Called Mates Are Spilling Breakup Deets

The rumour mill is already abuzz with tea about what led to the dissipation of the ~lavender haze~ Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been in for six years (AKA why the heck did they break up!?).

So we’re diving into all the theories to save you doom-scrolling.

Why did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up?

ICYMI: The acclaimed singer and her British actor hubby ended things a few weeks ago, but it was not a “dramatic” split, as per an exclusive scoop by Entertainment Tonight.

“The relationship had just run its course,” she source said. “It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

And now, more ~sources~ have weighed in to shed some light on WTF happened. Per CNN, a “source close to Taylor” said that “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

Meanwhile PEOPLE, considered the holy grail of US goss outlets, also independently confirmed the split via a “source close to the couple”. Basically, a celeb story ain’t true if it’s not on PEOPLE.

I had to call my mom when I found out about Taylor and Joe — politics and poetry (@rebelpioneer) April 9, 2023

i am choosing to not believe taylor swift and joe alwyn broke up pic.twitter.com/Vm5bi1GytJ — kenn 🫶 (@bobsmuppet) April 8, 2023

When did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up?

Previously, PEOPLE had reported Joe would travel with Taylor on her tour “when he can” which led us to believe things were all rosy.

“They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career,” a source told the publication last month on March 23.

This blind item from Crazy Days and Nights posted the same day indicates that these cosy stories were a cover-up by Taylor’s publicist. TEA.

But how’s this: our goss queen Deuxmoi has revealed that she was actually informed about the split earlier this week but didn’t share the tea because it was too fkn shocking to believe.

“Someone DMed me on Monday [alleging that] they broke up but I checked with someone and they said absolutely not true so I’m just going to tell everyone to wait to hear from PEOPLE mag,” she wrote.

Interestingly, the message from the anonymous tea spiller is pretty much word for word what the other tea spiller told Entertainment Tonight. Hm…

But wait, there’s more tea.

Another goss giver revealed to Deux that Taylor is now dating someone new.

“I have it on good authority that it’s true and she’s already seeing someone new,” they said. “Older and a bit more low-key.”

READ MORE All The Easter Eggs Taylor Swift Secretly Married Joe Alwyn & Told Us About It With Evermore

Were Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged?

But hold up, weren’t there whispers of an incoming engagement announcement?

Oh, there sure were!

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Joe previously told the WSJ Magazine.

Another informant told Deux that Tay and Joe had already gotten hitched, as per an event planner.

With that said, there’s since been debate about whether or not she’s technically married in the States since the nuptials apparently occurred in the UK:

Meanwhile another person claimed his mate worked on a movie with Joe and once alleged while intoxicated that he’d been invited to Taylor and Joe’s engagement party — take that one with a grain of salt, as with the rest of this tea, of course.

The 33-year-old singer and the 32-year-old actor had been dating since 2016.

“Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up, ET reports” the fuck does he know pic.twitter.com/wloHH3afdx — roro 🫧 (@edacIawthorne) April 8, 2023

do taylor swift and joe alwyn know they’re not allowed to break up when this song literally exists

pic.twitter.com/CtXFgZ1dWA — miguel I taylivia stan (@cowboyinwoods13) April 8, 2023

The breakup may also add a little emotional complication to what is already an incredibly logistically complex Eras Tour for Taylor.

first one direction. now Taylor and joe. for the love of all that is good how much can one person take. #TaylorSwift — chrissy (@chris_nicole99) April 9, 2023

me: why y'all treating celebrities' relationship like you're a part of it lmaaao weird



*Taylor swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly break up*



Me: pic.twitter.com/wquimKehup — advogada do sntv (@ifthiswasamcvie) April 8, 2023

One of the tracks she performs during her set is “Lavender Haze”, a tune the singer confirmed was inspired by her romance with Joe.

“If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful,” she told ET late last year.

If you’re keen for more info on the Taylor Swift Eras tour including potential Australian dates, set lists and footage from previous shows, check out our fuck-off-massive article here.