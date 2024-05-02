Here’s Why Joe Alwyn Refuses To ‘Talk Poorly’ About Taylor Swift, According To A Sneaky Insider

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years, so her ex definitely has some tea on the singer. While Taylor is able to get her feelings out through her music – The Tortured Poets Department briefly touches on her relationship with Joe – an insider has revealed the reason he’s unlikely to slander his ex in public.

While there were reports that he’d listened to her album and was “disappointed but not surprised”, the source said Joe loved the singer during their relationship.

“[Joe has] moved on [and] certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her,” a source told People.

“He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”

Joe made a rare appearance in Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary. (Image: Netflix)

Taylor has very publicly moved on from Joe with two guys: her three-month situationship with Matty Healy seemingly inspiring much of her 31-song double album. She’s now dating American Football star Travis Kelce, with the couple showing up at each other’s events to support one another.

Joe has kept his dating life under wraps, and hasn’t publicly debuted any new relationships. However, he’s not sitting at home and pining for his ex, he’s “doing well” and “focused on work”.

“He’s dating and happy… he’s a great guy and not into drama in any way,” the source added.

Another insider told ET that the pair are “respectful” towards each other.

“Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another. Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career,” the source claimed.

The pair attended the 77th Golden Globes together. (Image: Getty)

Sources reveal what went wrong between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

When Taylor and Joe called it quits in April 2023, a source told People that the pair had “differences in their personalities” they couldn’t resolve.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the insider said at the time.

“Ultimately [Taylor and Joe] weren’t the right fit for one another.”

Gossip account Deuxmoi also spilt some tea, with a source saying: “They broke up a few weeks ago, that’s why he hasn’t been at [The Eras Tour] and you won’t see him at any [shows]. They weren’t married either so you won’t see a divorce.”

They continued: “It wasn’t dramatic it just ran its course and she’s clearly in a good place with it.”



All signs are pointing towards Joe being one of Taylor’s more unproblematic exes, because you can guarantee there’d be much more cutting songs on The Tortured Poets Department if he’d done something suss. This is probably the most we’re going to hear from him on the subject, but if anything changes, I’ll keep you updated.