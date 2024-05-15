Fiona Harvey Is Now Demanding Almost $2 Million For Her Baby Reindeer I/V With Piers Morgan

Fiona Harvey, who claims she inspired Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer, says she was only paid £250 ($473 AUD) for her interview with Piers Morgan. The video has now racked up over 11 million views on YouTube, so she’s now seeking a £1 million ($1.89 million AUD) payday from the controversial host.

Harvey says she is the inspiration behind the Baby Reindeer character Martha Scott in the Netflix true crime show. The character, played by Jessica Gunning, stalks aspiring comedian Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd) after he offers her a cup of tea. Martha ends up sending Donny over 41,000 emails, 744 tweets, 350 hours worth of voicemails and hundreds of letters.

The drama is based on Gadd’s true story, and the streamer said all the emails that appear on screen are ones Gadd received while being stalked.

Harvey called Gadd “a liar” in her interview with Morgan, saying her portrayal in Baby Reindeer was a “work of fiction” and “completely untrue”.

Fiona Harvey gave a tell-all on Piers Morgan’s show. (Image: YouTube Piers Morgan Uncensored)

She denied attacking Gadd’s girlfriend, stalking Gadd, contacting his parents or assaulting him, and insists she had only met him “five or six” times in real life. She claimed she didn’t send him 41,000 emails, instead saying there were “a couple of emails exchanged” that were “jokey banter emails”.

After seeing how successful the video has been, Harvey has slammed the show for the “piddling £250” she allegedly received.

“They offered me £250 and I asked if that was what they paid everyone and, if so, I wanted to see documentation to that effect,” she told Daily Record.

“That documentation has not been forthcoming. I have not signed a contract for the interview and I will be seeking far more than a piddling £250. I’d settle for a million.”

What has Fiona Harvey said about Piers Morgan?

In what seems to be very Martha-like behaviour, Harvey couldn’t help but make some comments on her entire Piers Morgan experience.

“I read a snippet online that Piers felt very sorry for me but he feels sorry for no one. His staff were being so nice and saying everything was okay but when I went in to meet him he could barely look at me,” she said.

“It was all a big act. He didn’t even say goodbye and only got the photograph taken with me because he needed it for the publicity.”

Harvey also noted that Piers was “very pale” and wondered if he was “ill” due to losing weight.

Somehow, I don’t think this saga is over yet and I am eagerly awaiting the next update. More to come!