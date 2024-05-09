Baby Reindeer’s IRL Martha Scott Has Come Forward & Revealed Her Identity

The woman who allegedly inspired Martha Scott, the disturbing stalker in Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has come forward and revealed her identity as Fiona Harvey.

Harvey recorded an interview with British shock jock Piers Morgan for his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will air on Thursday.

In the lead up to the episode, Morgan shared a tweet that revealed her name and a photo of her.

“The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show,” he wrote.

“Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker?”

Baby Reindeer follows failed comedian and barman Donny Dunn (based on and portrayed by Richard Gadd), who is stalked by a woman called Martha Scott after he is kind to her one night.

The story is based on Gadd’s life, and Martha Scott is alleged to be a real person that stalked and terrorised Gadd. Unsurprisingly, it took mere days for armchair detectives to discover her true identity — resulting in Fiona Harvey coming forward to media and alleging it is she who Gadd based the story off, but that it was not accurate.

“I’m the victim here, not Richard Gadd. I’ve had death threats as a result of his show despite the fact that a lot of the things he claimed are just not true,” she told Daily Record anonymously, before her identity was revealed.

“Someone online said, ‘If I find you I will kill you’. A guy in North Carolina said that he and other people were going to stalk me, like I am supposed to have stalked Gadd.”

Harvey has threatened legal action against Gadd because of the hate messages and threats she’s received since the show aired.

While she hasn’t gone through with the lawsuit yet, lawyers believe she may have grounds to sue for defamation if she can prove the show depicts her unfairly and has caused her serious harm.