‘I’m The Victim’: A Woman Who Some Baby Reindeer Fans Allege Is The Real-Life Martha Speaks Out

The woman who allegedly inspired the Netflix hit series Baby Reindeer has finally spoken out about the show, claiming she’s the “victim” after she reportedly received a shit-tonne of death threats following its surge in popularity.

To give you a quick rundown on what happens in the thrilling series, the story is loosely based on Richard Gadd‘s experience as a writer, actor and comedian. However, some details have been changed for “legal and artistic reasons”.

In the series, Gadd becomes the victim of Martha Scott (played by Jessica Gunning) — who is a convicted stalker. As the comedian attempts to grapple with the effects of being stalked, Gadd is also sexually assaulted by TV producer Darrien O’Connor (portrayed by Tom Goodman-Hill).

As Baby Reindeer continues to be the topic of people’s conversation, some viewers went above and beyond the Netflix series and found the alleged real-life Martha, despite Gadd never using the real person’s name.

Speaking to UK publication, the Daily Record, the accused woman said she was “the victim” of the show. The publication also refused to share the woman’s identity. However, the Daily Record and The Sun shared photos of the woman without showing her face.

“I’m the victim here, not Richard Gadd. I’ve had death threats as a result of his show despite the fact that a lot of the things he claimed are just not true,” the woman told the Daily Record.

“Someone online said, ‘If I find you I will kill you’. A guy in North Carolina said that he and other people were going to stalk me, like I am supposed to have stalked Gadd.”

The unnamed woman continued to say that she hadn’t watched Baby Reindeer but had “seen various things”. She also told the publication that she’s determined to share her side of the story.

“I was in Richard Gadd’s company on occasions but I didn’t stalk him like he claims. His story is that this is a gross intrusion into my privacy. I haven’t seen him for 12 years,” she continued.

“I read that he had written that show for the festival four or five years ago and I thought, ‘Oh my God’. This weekend I Googled and stories about Richard Gadd and Baby Reindeer were all over the place in flashing lights.”

She continued to say that she’d been aware of the character Martha “four or five years ago” and said she saw no resemblance between her and Gunning. The woman went on to say that the whole debacle made her feel like Johnny Depp during his infamous court case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Like that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard thing, I feel I’m being persecuted like Johnny Depp. I’m the Johnny Depp in this situation being attacked by crazy people on the internet.”

Towards the end of the interview, the accused woman labelled Gadd a “nightmare” and continued to deny a variety of things that happened in the show.

“I want nothing to do with him. He is a nightmare. I just want to get on with my life,” she added.

“The scene of me in a cafe with him which I have been shown did not happen.

“I was in a bar and they were all having a carry on making jokes about knickers and pants and God knows what. I was in company with him two or three times max with other people around.

“It wasn’t a case of me going out with Gadd for a meal or going on picnics with him. There were always other people around and we have not slept together.”

Richard Gadd asks fans to stop searching for Baby Reindeer‘s real-life characters

Before the alleged real-life Martha spoke to Daily Record, Gadd shared an Instagram Story urging viewers to stop speculating on the characters in the Netflix series.

“Hi everyone. People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation,” the comedian wrote.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be, that’s not the point of our show.”

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the comedian said he hadn’t been in contact with the real-life Martha.

“I don’t know how she’s reacting to it really but I’m sure with a sense of embarrassment,” Gadd said.

Baby Reindeer is currently Netflix’s number-one TV Show in the English category and has racked up more than 52 million views.

Gadd nor the streaming giant have responded to the alleged real-life Martha’s concerns.

