CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury found that a statement the actress made about domestic abuse in a 2018 Op-Ed clearly referred to Depp.

The jury also ruled in favour of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Jury members awarded Depp AU$14.4 million in damages and $6.9 million in punitive damages, but the judge said state law capped punitive damages at $487K, meaning Mr Depp was awarded 14.4 million.

Meanwhile Heard will receive $2.7 million.

Taking to Instagram, Johnny Depp said the jury’s decision gave him his life back and that he was “truly humbled”.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” he wrote

“It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.

“The goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.”

Heard has also taken to Instagram to express her disappointment at the loss of “[the] right I thought I had as an American to speak freely and openly”.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard wrote.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.