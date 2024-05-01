The Woman Who Baby Reindeer’s Martha Was Based On Has Come Forward & Threatened Legal Action

The woman Baby Reindeer sleuths have accused of being the real-life Martha Scott has revealed that she is considering taking legal action against Richard Gadd following the show’s surge in popularity.

Over the last week, audiences across the world have been captivated by the horrifying Netflix mini-series Baby Reindeer.

The series dives into the depths of Donny Dunn’s (played by Richard Gadd) struggles as he falls victim to convicted stalker Martha Scott (portrayed by Jessica Gunning).

The dark events that unfolded in Baby Reindeer were based on Gadd’s real life experience, but were changed for artistic and legal reasons.

Following the show’s virality — with Netflix revealing that it has copped more than 22 million views from April 22 to 28 — punters who’ve watched the show have sought out the “real-life” people who inspired the characters of Baby Reindeer, specifically Martha.

The woman fans have alleged to be the real-life Martha has spoken out about the series, telling the Daily Mail that she is considering taking legal action against the show.

“Richard Gadd has got ‘main character syndrome’,” the woman — who hasn’t been publicly identified — shared.

“He always thinks he’s at the centre of things. I’m not writing shows about him or promoting them in the media, am I?

“If he wanted me to be properly anonymous, he could have done so. Gadd should leave me alone.”

During the woman’s chat with Daily Mail, she also accused the comedian of using Baby Reindeer to “stalk” her.

“I’m the victim. He’s written a bloody show about me,” she continued.

The woman also took aim at Jessica Gunning, saying she “sort of looks like me after I put on four stone (25kgs) during lockdown but I’m not actually unattractive.”

This isn’t the first time that the alleged real-life Martha has spoken out. Speaking to UK publication Daily Record, the woman claimed she’d received numerous death threats since the show gained traction.

“I’m the victim here, not Richard Gadd. I’ve had death threats as a result of his show despite the fact that a lot of the things he claimed are just not true,” the woman told the publication.

“Someone online said, ‘If I find you I will kill you’. A guy in North Carolina said that he and other people were going to stalk me, like I am supposed to have stalked Gadd.”

Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd pleads for fans to stop searching for its real-life characters

Prior to the alleged real-life Martha speaking out, Gadd shared an Instagram Story urging viewers to stop speculating on the characters in the Netflix series.

“Hi everyone. People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation,” the comedian wrote.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be, that’s not the point of our show.”

He also acknowledged that the character of Martha was a “victim” back in 2019 in an interview with The Independent.

“I can’t emphasise enough how much of a victim she is in all this,” Gadd said.

“Stalking and harassment is a form of mental illness. It would have been wrong to paint her as a monster, because she’s unwell, and the system’s failed her.”

The identity of said “real-life” Martha has yet to be shared publicly, and there haven’t been any updates regarding her possible pursuit in legal action against Gadd.

Gadd nor Netflix have publicly commented on the women’s interviews and claims.

