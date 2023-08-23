A Stalker Tried To Confront Drew Barrymore Onstage & His Backstory Is Lowkey Terrifying

The thought of anyone trying to harm living angel and my one true saviour Drew Barrymore sends a shudder down my spine. She’s an international treasure and we must protect her at all costs. For some, the obsession with the child-actor-turned-adult-actor-turned-daytime-talkshow-host can sometimes tip over into code red stalker vibes.

In fact that’s exactly what happened this week when Barrymore came face-to-face with an overzealous fan who tried to rush her on stage while she was inteviewing Reneé Rapp in New York on Monday. The incident occurred on stage at The 92nd Street Y when a man called out from the audience, “Drew Barrymore!”

In true Drew style she responded to the outburst by saying, “Oh my god, yes? Hi!” before he continued to approach the stage mumbling, “I’m Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

At this point Rapp launched into protective mode and could sense the vibes were way off. She escorted Barrymore from the stage as a security guard intercepted the man and removed him from the premises. A representative from the New York Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter there had been no police reports filed in relation to this incident.

Thankfully nobody was hurt but it did leave an incredibly creepy aftermath despite Rapp and Barrymore remaining in high spirits when they returned to the stage.

“Well, I got a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard!” said Barrymore in response to Rapp’s actions to the stalker.

While things turned out fine on this occasion it’s a unsettling reminder of how obsessive stalkers become. Upon digger a little deeper I discovered Chad Michael Busto has a checkered history of prowling famous people in Hollywood.

After X account Popcrave posted a video of Busto rushing Barrymore, a number of users chimed in to give their tea on his stalker ways. According to user @blabette_ Busto has previously approach Amber Heard and operates a number of X accounts which he uses to profess his futile adoration for celebs.

Other users go on to site unverified arrests of Busto which include an alleged incident whereby he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

While his history might be murky at best it’s clear that this man is in desperate need of some professional help. Let’s hope he’s able to curve this problematic behaviour and adore Drew from afar just like the rest of us.