Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 bloke Joe Bobbin has responded to the wild allegation that he’s a fake farmer (??) who’s been lying about his identity to score a spot on the show.

The rumour kicked off when a viewer commented on a post made by the Farmer Wants A Wife Instagram page.

“This Joe Blow isn’t even a farmer… he’s a FIFO worker living on his parents farm…” they wrote.

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle, the 30-year-old said the rumour — which has similarly cropped up in the past with previous FWAW stars — is a load of BS.

“I think it’s pretty unfair,” he said.

“I grew up here in Bombala, NSW. I’m a part-owner alongside my mum and dad, which is not uncommon for any sort of younger person.

“I’ve had comments [that say] I don’t have a farm… So, I’m just like, well I don’t know where we filmed it all, all the cattle work and things like that.”

The sheep and cattle farmer went on to say that rumours he was just a FIFO worker who is using his parents’ farm for the show are false.

“Like a lot of blokes my age, farmers, things like that, we weren’t sure what we wanted to do when we finished school and stuff,” he said.

“I went out and got into construction, did a lot of FIFO when I was in my early 20s, which led to the money to be able to buy part of the farm from my parents. So I did that, now I started my own business contracting out, so I contract to other farmers, I contract FIFO sometimes.

“I’ve used my skills that I’ve learned along the way to be able to do these things, but my address, and my home is here on the farm. And I spend the majority of my time here.”

He added, “Everyone tries to make it out like you can’t be a real farmer if you have a second income. I don’t really understand that, like most people have a second income these days.”

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the only scandal that has hit the show this season.

As reported by New Idea, the cast has been “thrown into chaos” after an insider revealed that a contestant might’ve gotten knocked up during filming.

The anonymous insider hasn’t revealed which contestants are involved out of “respect for their privacy”, but they insist the contestant has taken a pregnancy test but did not share the results.

