Which Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Do you lay awake at 2am Googling which 2024 Farmer Wants A Wife couples are still together or is it just me?

Howdy cowgirls and cowbois, we’re right back in the thick molasses of a new season of Farmer Wants A Wife and I’m already low-key itching in my britches to figure out which couples stay together. Sue me for wanting to know who do the farmers end up with well before the season has finished! I love a naughty little Farmer Wants A Wife spoiler and I know you do too.

While season 14 of Farmer Wants A Wife only kicked off a mere two weeks ago, it’s already trotting up to being one of the biggest (and most watched) in the franchise history. A driving factor behind why everyone is so invested in the 2024 season of Farmer Wants A Wife could be because the five farmers are making us all go ‘GIDDY UP’ x 10000. Just a hunch!

This year we’re introduced to 25-year-old Farmer Dean, 22-year-old Farmer Tom, 26-year-old Farmer Dustin, 33-year-old Farmer Joe and 30-year-old old Farmer Bert.

The farmers looking for love on season 14 of FWAW. Image: Instagram/@farmeraustralia

Oh and did I mention Farmer Bert? I’m ready to plough whatever you need ploughing.

Hi, Farmer Bert. Image: Instagram/@farmeraustralia

These five strapping farmers are all on the hunt for the lady of their dreams and will go on a quest throughout the season to find the Dolly to their Parton. Look, I know we’ve only just kicked of season 14 of Farmer Wants A Wife but aren’t you already chomping at the bit to find out who do the farmers end up with? Same.

Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 spoilers: Who do the farmers end up with?

There’s an increased appetite for uncovering who stays together long after the cameras stop rolling on FWAW because the reality is, this show does deliver success stories in the love department. The stats just stack up with 17 couples from previous seasons still proving that country love is still burning strong – there’s been nine marriages and 21 children. Can I get a yee-bloody-haw?

So now that we’ve hit the 14th season curiosity is surely boiling up with everyone wondering which Farmer Wants A Wife couples are still together. Let’s dive in and investigate.

*Oh and warning, Farmer Wants A Wife spoilers ahead so hold ya horses if that rodeo ain’t for you*

Are Farmer Dean and Teegan still together?

This 25-year-old cattle and watermelon farmer from Kandanga, Queensland has been searching for a love like his parents 30-year marriage. Is it too much to ask for a fruitful harvest season and a long-lasting love?!

From the jump it was clear to the audience that despite bringing five girls to his farm he only wanted to plant watermelon seeds with 23-year-old Teegan in the future. So do Farmer Dean and Teegan end up together? All signs are pointing to yes. The pair left the season early after Dean declared his love for Teegan.

“From farm to forever! ❤️ So grateful for our incredible journey on Farmer Wants a Wife. Thank you to everyone who supported us along the way!” Image: Instagram/@deanblanckensee

“I’ve fallen in love with you. I want this journey between me and you to start,” he said.

Are Farmer Bert and Caitlin still together?

Dashing Bert sure is a catch and not just because you’ll be able to get cheap pineapple and dragon fruit from him if you end up together – although, that certainly would be a giant green flag. The fourth-generation farmer from Wamuran, Queensland had a strong connection with Karli after the speed dating rounds but that quickly came into doubt when he admitted he doesn’t like drama following a clash between Karli and April.

Farmer Bert and the ladies looking for his affection. Image: Instagram/@bertharris

But now it looks like a new front runner is coming through – Caitlin. So do Farmer Bert and Caitlin end up together? While it’s still too early to tell I’m looking forward to see who will be getting untapped Pina Coladas with Bert forevermore.

Are Farmer Dustin and Sophie still together?

Baby-faced Farmer Dustin hails all the way from Condobolin, New South Wales (Shannon Noll hive rise up), and at just 26-years-old is looking for a partner to marry and have children with before he hits the big 3-0. This cattle, sheep, goat and crop farmer ain’t messing around.

After the speed dating round he decided that Izzy, Sophie, Anna, Kara and Chloe had caught his eye but eventually chose to send Kara home. Even though we’re only a few weeks into season 14 of Farmer Wants A Wife, fans think Sophie is leading the pack with most putting their money on her to become Farmer Dustin’s Condobolin kween. Do Dustin and Sophie end up together? Watch this space, friends.

Are Farmer Joe and Sarah still together?

Meet Farmer Joe from Bombala, New South Wales. Can’t say I’ve ever heard of Bombala but it is fun to say and therefore he’s already up 10 points in my books.

At 33-years-old Farmer Joe is looking for a lovely lady to spend his days with while tending to his cattle and sheep husbandry ventures. The self-confessed “bushman” with a mega-watt smile invited Chelsea, Keely, Sarah, Claire and Cayla to come to his farm but he eventually sent Chelsea home.

Looking forward to the season ahead it’s still too early to say where the chips will land but we reckon Farmer Joe and Sarah have a connection for the ages. Do Farmer Joe and Sarah end up together? I’ll bet my two perfect Bombalas on it.

Are Farmer Tom and Sarah C still together?

Farmer Tom is 22 and looking for love. When I was 22 I was yaking my guts up off the side of a Sail Croatia yacht in Dubrovnik. But Farmer Tom has also been managing his own contracting business since he was a teenager so it’s safe to say we’ve been on different trajectories to say the least!

The impressive young farmer from Tabilk, Victoria has already been drawn to Abby, Taylah, Sarah C and Sarah A but sadly Abby has already headed home.

Farmer Tom with some ladies looking for love. Image: Instagram/@tomboyerau

This now paves the way for the other contestants vying for his heart – will it be Taylor? Will it be Sarah A? Or even Sarah C? So many Sarah’s to choose from so little time. Jokes aside we reckon Sarah C will take his heart. Do Farmer Tom and Sarah C end up together? We’ll soon find out.

Stay tuned for more Farmer Wants A Wife spoilers throughout the season.