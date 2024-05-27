Another Farmer Wants A Wife contestant has slammed the show for the edit (or lack thereof) they copped this season. Death, taxes, and reality tv contestants jumping on social media to complain they got a shit edit — the three certainties in life.

Ellen Dunger, who was fighting for Farmer Todd’s heart this season, took to Instagram and Facebook to share her side of the story.

“Honestly, it was the hardest thing I have ever done emotionally,” she wrote.

“Having people grill you to tears day-in, day-out for more than half an hour at a time on why your previous relationships have failed, whether you think you deserve love etc. is not easy.”

Dunger claims that she did little more than get out of bed to ride her horses in the immediate aftermath of the show because she was so “drained” by the experience.

In the lengthy post she explained that she didn’t regret going on the show but isn’t “entirely overjoyed with it” either.

“As safe as that all is, I proved how bloody resilient I am and I am proud of that,” she said.

Instagram: @ellen_159

She also thanked fans for apparently writing emails to the show complaining about how she was snubbed from the edit.

“So thanks to everyone for sending messages and writing comments,” she wrote.

“And thank you to those who sent emails off complaining about my obvious omission from the edit.”

Dunger’s comments come after winner Daisy Lamb slammed producers for her poor edit in the days leading up to the finale.

“Unfortunately, the editing in this series is disappointing and disgraceful (to say the least) and has given viewers the wrong idea of what happened, who I am and how the whole experience with Todd played out,” she wrote on Facebook.

“The other girls had plenty of time, we all had opportunity to speak with him and spend time alone with him and it’s sad that, what could have been an amazing story, has been turned into something so foul.”

Fans slammed Daisy for coming on too strong after she told Todd’s mum that she thought she was “in love” with him, but ultimately she was the one who had the final laugh because she ended up winning the whole thing and is now (presumably) shovelling shit on a cattle farm with her farmer BF.

Daisy / Farmer Wants A Wife

The editing complaints come after fans slammed this year’s producers for making the show more like Married at First Sight.

“This has really ruined the show. I, for one, won’t continue to watch it next year if it starts out like this year. In the past, the men and women were more natural, and that was what was great about the show,” one user wrote on Facebook ahead of the finale.

But despite all of the backlash from both fans and contestants, FWAW saw record ratings this season — beating out I’m A Celebrity, Lego Masters, and MasterChef Australia, so I assume producers aren’t gonna change much for next season.