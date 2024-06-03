Farmer Wants A Wife’s Joe Teases A Secret Love Story That Producers ‘Didn’t Want You To Know’

Farmer Wants A Wife may be donezo for the time being, but that doesn’t mean that the love stops flowing, with many of the plaid-wearing blokes paired up with their future missus’. But according to a cheeky post by farmer Joe Bobbin, there was one love story that we didn’t get to see on the show — his blossoming platonic relationship with fellow farmer Bert Harris.

Joe — who, like any good man on a dating show, loves taking baths with his love interests — took to Instagram to share a fun lil’ pic of him and Bert enjoying a bubble bath.

“The love story they didn’t want you to see,” he captioned it, hashtagging “behind the scenes”, “farmer love”, “farmers for farmers” and my personal (yet incorrect) favourite “forbidden love”.

You can see it below.

The haters will say it’s photoshopped. (Image: Instagram / @itsjoeybobbin)

“#farmerafterdark” commented farmer Bert.

“Pretty sad I wasn’t in the bathtub with you both, this man can drive a bobcat,” commented farmer Dean Blanckensee.

Even Keely McCarthy, who was Joe’s runner-up on the show, commented: “Bert was just biding his time to get you into a bathtub, saw him eyeing it off at camping.”

All jokes aside, the clearly photoshopped image seems like a bit of fun to showcase their new bromance. Lovely!

I would like to note that it’s hardly a #forbiddenlove in today’s day and age. After all, I guarantee if two (or three, if Dean wants to join) of the hunky farmers hooked up Brokeback Mountain style and ditched the gals, it would be a ratings bonanza.

I’d watch the fuck out of that show.