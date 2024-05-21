Although Farmer Wants A Wife is Australia’s most wholesome reality TV dating show, with last night’s finale seeing two farmers selecting a future wife, some folks have had a bone to pick with one of the blokes and their life-changing choice.



Heads up: Farmer Wants A Wife spoilers ahead! Read at your own risk.

With every show that involves competition and romance, there’s always a favourite to win. Usually, folks are spot on with their predictions — as per our cheeky Farmer Wants A Wife “who made it the end / who’s still together” article — sometimes viewers are taken back when the star does a complete 180 in who they pick.

Last night, late-comer Farmer Todd — who arrived mid-season after Farmer Dean left the show to pursue a relationship with Teegan — shook audiences after he picked Daisy over Grace.

Although the moment was quite wholesome on screen, with Todd and Daisy sharing a passionate kiss and him carrying her bridal style after he made his choice, most fans were quick to turn sour over his decision.

(Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

Viewers flocked to Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Instagram to express their disappointment with Todd’s decision, with a majority of fans claiming that Daisy has a bunch of “red flags”.

“Hi Todd. Buckle up for an instant break-up. I can’t believe how bad your choice was!” one viewer commented.

“Grace deserves much better – she’s in it for the long haul not a fling. Your cowboy will come your way and sweep you off your feet Grace. Best wishes for the future,” wrote a second Farmer Wants A Wife fan.

“Daisy has so many RED FLAGS,” wrote a third.

One person even described the 2024 version of Farmer Wants A Wife as “the worst” due to the drama and scandals surrounding the show.

“No hate to anyone, but this season has been THE WORST. Such a disappointment, unnecessary drama, excessive ad’s and feel like the true meaning of the show has been lost now,” one person added.

(Image source: Instagram / @farmeraustralia)

Despite everyone’s anger towards Todd’s final choice, it has been rumoured that the Baan Baa farmer is completely smitten with his choice.

Prior to the season finale, an inside source told New Idea that Farmer Todd was “extremely loved-up” following his time on the show and that a proposal for the bloke could be on the horizon.

“Todd is a very happy camper right now,” the insider told the publication.

“Marriage is something he definitely wants.”

At the end of the day, it’s about what the farmer wants and that’s a wife. Farmer Todd has found a wife, and I guess we can only be happy for them!

Keen to see what tea the reunion special brings though… Stay tuned.

Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife