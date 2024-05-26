Farmer Wants A Wife Fans Are Roasting Farmer Dustin Over His Questionable Home: ‘What A Dump’

Although Farmer Wants A Wife is one of Australia’s most wholesome reality TV shows, it still brings out the worst in viewers. And I mean the worst when it comes to their judgement and their reactions to things on the show. Unfortunately, in the season’s finale, it was Farmer Dustin‘s home that copped a brutal roasting.



Hold ya horses! This article features Farmer Wants A Wife spoilers. You’ve been warned.

In this year’s Farmer Wants A Wife reunion episode, viewers got to grab a sneak peek of how the farmers and their chosen loves are doing post-reality TV.

For our curly-headed fave, Farmer Dustin, and his final girl, Sophie, they revealed that they were going strong a month after the finale was filmed.

(Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

But before we all sighed in relief for this beautiful pairing, Dustin shared that the country couple had trouble in paradise over his living situation.

You see, the farmer was revealed to be living in a fixer-upper cottage that is extremely reminiscent of the houses found on Purplepingers.

(Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

The house was so terrible I had to refresh my laptop multiple times to get good-quality screenshots for ya!

Dustin’s farm cottage came with a plethora of issues, such as a slightly caved-in roof, busted shelves and broken floorboards.

(Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

Bro, one burp from me and it’s over. (Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

This is allegedly all his clothes!!!! (Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

The cottage was so bad that it got to a point where Sophie and Dustin had to go their separate ways for a couple of days.

Just like Sophie, the internet was left astounded over the state of Dustin’s home.

Here are the best reactions to Farmer Dustin’s home on the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion episode

I wouldn’t want to live in that cottage either tbh #farmerau — Shannon (@Shannonmaree83) May 26, 2024

That house is a dump. Come on Dustin. #farmerau — missuswinnie (@missuswinnie) May 26, 2024

Reminds me of the share accommodation flat, that I had when I went to uni in the 80s#Farmerau — Rosalind Lloyd (@roslloyd32) May 26, 2024

Why can’t they just share a room in the fam house if it’s short term? #farmerau — chiaraaa33 (@chiaraaa333) May 26, 2024

Sophie – imagine wanting to live in a liveable house. I mean what a city girl. #Farmerau — Danielle (@LibDanielleJ) May 26, 2024

Maybe should have showed her the dump she was going to be living in before picking her Dustin? #FarmerAU — Bibby Bennett (@mr_bibos) May 26, 2024

Makes me question what was the fancy houses they stay in during filming #FarmerAU — Lawrence Pro (@lawrence_pro) May 26, 2024

Working bee at Dustin’s cottage next weekend. Bring Sophie home (to the farm)#Farmerau — Rosalind Lloyd (@roslloyd32) May 26, 2024

Thankfully, the cottage is not getting in the way of this farmer’s quest for a wife as they confirmed that they’re still together.

Maybe the cottage will become a post-reality TV project for the couple, and they’ll become one of those DIY content creators with their newfound fame.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife