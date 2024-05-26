Farmer Wants A Wife Fans Are Roasting Farmer Dustin Over His Questionable Home: ‘What A Dump’

By

Rebekah Manibog

Published

Although Farmer Wants A Wife is one of Australia’s most wholesome reality TV shows, it still brings out the worst in viewers. And I mean the worst when it comes to their judgement and their reactions to things on the show. Unfortunately, in the season’s finale, it was Farmer Dustin‘s home that copped a brutal roasting.

Hold ya horses! This article features Farmer Wants A Wife spoilers. You’ve been warned.

In this year’s Farmer Wants A Wife reunion episode, viewers got to grab a sneak peek of how the farmers and their chosen loves are doing post-reality TV.

For our curly-headed fave, Farmer Dustin, and his final girl, Sophie, they revealed that they were going strong a month after the finale was filmed.

(Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

But before we all sighed in relief for this beautiful pairing, Dustin shared that the country couple had trouble in paradise over his living situation.

You see, the farmer was revealed to be living in a fixer-upper cottage that is extremely reminiscent of the houses found on Purplepingers.

(Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

The house was so terrible I had to refresh my laptop multiple times to get good-quality screenshots for ya!

Dustin’s farm cottage came with a plethora of issues, such as a slightly caved-in roof, busted shelves and broken floorboards.

(Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)
Bro, one burp from me and it’s over. (Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)
This is allegedly all his clothes!!!! (Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife)

The cottage was so bad that it got to a point where Sophie and Dustin had to go their separate ways for a couple of days.

Just like Sophie, the internet was left astounded over the state of Dustin’s home.

Here are the best reactions to Farmer Dustin’s home on the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion episode

Thankfully, the cottage is not getting in the way of this farmer’s quest for a wife as they confirmed that they’re still together.

Maybe the cottage will become a post-reality TV project for the couple, and they’ll become one of those DIY content creators with their newfound fame.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Image source: Seven / Farmer Wants A Wife

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

I Just Spent 2 Weeks In Japan — Here's My 6 Hot Tips For Avoiding Tourists But Seeing The Sites

I Just Spent 2 Weeks In Japan — Here’s My 6 Hot Tips For Avoiding Tourists But Seeing The Sites

Travel
The Parents Of TikTok’s Fully Conscious Baby Confirmed How Old Their Strangely Cognisant Bub Is

The Parents Of TikTok’s Fully Conscious Baby Confirmed How Old Their Strangely Cognisant Bub Is

Entertainment
The UK’s ‘Sexiest Men Alive 2024’ List Is Bonkers & You’ll Never Guess Where Prince William Is

The UK’s ‘Sexiest Men Alive 2024’ List Is Bonkers & You’ll Never Guess Where Prince William Is

Entertainment
Farmer Wants A Wife’s Sarah Blasts Farmer Joe Breakup Rumours In Series Of Spicy IG Stories

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Sarah Blasts Farmer Joe Breakup Rumours In Series Of Spicy IG Stories

Entertainment