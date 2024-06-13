It’s not a reach to say Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Lucinda Light is the most popular member of the 2024 cast. She recently declared rootless life as a “national crisis”, and had her followers hanging on to every word (me included!).



So, what’s going on with this new feud that’s cropped up between her and ‘ex-husband’ Timothy Smith?

Last we’d heard, the pair were still besties. Lucinda shared a few selfies of the pair back in April, saying they’d caught up while she was visiting Sydney. She also called him a “divine hunk of spunk” and signed off with “Love ya Timbo!”



Fast forward to June, and the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram, and there are rumours that one – or both – have whipped out the old block button. I’m kinda devo because their friendship seemed so genuine, even if there was never a romantic spark between the two.

Mum and Dad. (Image: Instagram @lucindaslight)

The two reality TV stars are also no longer tagged in each other’s photos, which happens when people block each other.

Yahoo! Lifestyle reached out to some ~unnamed~ MAFS contestants – Timothy? Is that you?? – and it turns out there’s possibly some jealousy in the air.

“There’s a lot of resentment towards Lucinda because she’s getting the most work and opportunities,” the cast member claimed. However, they’d be “surprised” if Timothy was “jealous” of her post-show success.

Another contestant said they were just as shaken as us when hearing about the quiet unfollow. They floated the theory it could be because Lucinda is getting “too busy” to put any time into keeping their friendship going as she did in the past.

MAFS’ Timothy Smith shares cryptic TikTok

Timothy shared a motivational TikTok on Sunday about getting rid of toxic people in your life. Was he subtly shading Lucinda? Or are we grasping at straws?

“If people don’t respect your time – and respect is a big word – if they don’t appreciate or respect the time that you give people, cut them out. Get rid of them,” he declared.

“Time is the most valuable commodity that we have. We give it out so flippantly for free, and if you don’t respect it and appreciate it, then get rid of them.”

Uhhh… does Timothy remember Homestays where he left Lucinda back in his apartment for HOURS? While she felt lonely and abandoned? I need Lucinda to come on TikTok and give us the tea about what really happened in her velvety, soothing voice, ASAP.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Timothy and Lucinda for comment.

Feature image: Nine