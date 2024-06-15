Dear readers, if you’re dying to know how Bridgerton season 3 part 2 ends but haven’t had a ton of time (see what we did there?) well you’re in luck! ‘Cos we’re here to explain the ending and answer all your questions.

Does Colin marry Penelope? Do the people of the ton discover the identity of Lady Whistledown? Are there any babies in the finale?

Grab your reading glasses and pour yourself a spot of tea as we answer question you might have about the Bridgerton season 3 part 2 ending.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Ending

How does Colin find out Penelope is Lady Whistledown?

The season ends with Colin finally realising that Penelope is, in fact, Lady Whistledown.

During episode six, titled “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” Colin follows Penelope to make sure she’s alright as she’s delivering one last Whistledown issue to annihilate Cressida and her BS.

In a hella dramatic scene, Penelope turns around to see Colin there and he’s understandably shocked and pissed.

“You… are Lady Whistledown?” he says in a forceful tone that, quite frankly, did things for me…

Realising the jig is up, Penelope FINALLY cops to being Whistledown.

“All of the lies… you have told me,” he tearfully says. “All of the things you have written about me and my family. I knew something was wrong. Stupidly, I blamed myself as if I was undeserving of your love. But you are the one that is at fault.”

Oh Colin…

The real kicker comes when he says: “I will never forgive you,” before storming off.

Cressida Cowper’s Lady Whistledown column is published the following day in tandem with Penelope’s issue, discrediting Cressida’s lies. Suck it, moll.

Does Colin and Penelope get married in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2?

In spite of the betrayal, Colin decides that he still wants to be with Penelope and the pair end up getting hitched anyway as he is a man of his word. He’s still resentful as fuck, but look, that’s to be expected.

Penelope goes to Madame Delacroix for advice on what to do, then bumps into Colin on the street after he’d had a boozy evening at the Gentlemen’s Club.

She explains that the reason why she’s been writing shady stuff about Eloise, Marina, and Colin was because she was actually trying to help them and through this, she has become more confident.

“So, you do not need Whistledown anymore?” Colin asks. “I do not need to hide behind Whistledown,” she responds. “But I am not saying there is not any value in it.”

Colin and Penelope’s nuptials. (Credit: Netflix)

Having patched things up, they smooch and head to the alter and it’s a wonderful affair.

During the nuptials, Queen Charlotte arrives and orders everyone to leave — except for the Bridgerton fam.

“Someone in this room has something to hide… And I shall not leave until they come forward and reveal themselves,” she demands.

Francesca then tells the Queen that she got engaged in secret to Lord Kilmartin. The Queen is all like “lol, we all know, doll” and says she’s also aware that Lady Whistledown is amongst them.

Colin tells Penelope she has to give up writing her column.

Dun, dun, duuuuuuuuun!

Where are Kate and Anthony in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2?

Fans were devo to see that Kate and Anthony were not in the finale.

At Colin and Penelope’s wedding, the couple reveal plans to move to India, where they plan to welcome their first child.

But not to worry, Kanthony shippers, Anthony promises Kate they “will return.”

You’d better!!!

Kate and Anthony say goodbye. (Credit: Netflix)

How does Cressida find out Lady Whistledown is Penelope?

Cressida’s dad decides to send her away to live with her Aunt and in the meantime, he locks her up in her room so she continues her search for Whistledown.

She hits up a few publishers to search for clues until she comes upon a staffer who discloses that his former manager used to print her columns.

He divulges that Whistledown is a redhead — a telling clue!

Before long, Penelope is told she has a visitor and goes to meet them, thinking it’s her mum. Then Cressida reveals herself and says she is “simply” visiting the “esteemed” Lady Whistledown. AKA the shady sis plans on blackmailing Penelope, demanding double the Queen’s reward (10K pounds) so she can get the heck out of dodge.

She says if Penelope doesn’t give her the dough, she will out her to everyone.

TEA. (Credit: Netflix)

How does the Ton find out about Penelope?

Penelope doesn’t want Colin to lie to Benedict to get the money he needs to pay off Cressida. Instead, she writes a letter to the Queen and Lady Bridgerton and pays off Varley, who spends it on Prudence and Phillipa’s ball.

At the Dankworth-Finch ball, the Queen announces she received a letter from Lady Whistledown saying she’s keen to reveal herself to the ton.

The way I GASPED! (Credit: Netflix)

In a shocking moment, the Queen makes Penelope reveal herself.

“I wrote about all of you because I was captivated by you, living your lives so out in the open,” Penelope says, adding that she was reckless with the power that came with being Whistledown but that she can no longer hide the biggest secret of all.

She also thanks the Queen for outing her.

The Queen ends up giving her permission to continue writing and Penelope agrees to do so but in less of a Gossip Girl-sorta of way.

“She seems humbled. But we will be watching that she remains so,” the Queen says. “What is life without a little gossip?”

Colin tells Penelope he tried to forget Penelope was Whistledown, but after reading all the letters she’s written to him over the years, he’s decided it’s meant to be.

What happens in the post-credits scene?

Bridgerton officially enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a post-credits scene.

The season ends with Penelope, Prudence, and Philipa having their bubbas (!!!), with Penelope and Colin having a sweet lil boy who will be the next Lord Featherington. Meanwhile, Colin turns his travels into a book, Penelope has ditched the moniker of Lady Whistledown and is now signing off her gossip columns as her real name.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 (and the entirety of the series) is now streaming on Netflix for you to rewatch while we wait a long-ass time for season 4 to drop.