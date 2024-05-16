Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 has already been hit with accusations of bad edits and honestly, it wouldn’t be a spicy reality show without such a claim.

Contestant Daisy Lamb, who joined the series as a potential bae for Farmer Todd Melbourne, has slammed the “disgraceful” editing tricks used on the show.

Come on now Daisy, what did you think you were in for?

ICYMI: Daisy and Farmer Todd were doing well on the show until she met his mates who were doubtful about whether or not she’d be a good fit for their pal, mostly because she reminded them of his ex-GF.

Toddy boi’s mother also said she saw red flags with Daisy when the gal admitted that she was already falling for Todd after such a short time.

Poor Daisy Lamb copped a roasting from Farmer Todd’s friends and fam, and not the good kind of lamb roast. (Credit: Farmer Wants a Wife)

Speaking to Yahoo, Daisy has described the editing as “disappointing and disgraceful”.

“Unfortunately, the editing in this series is disappointing and disgraceful (to say the least) and has given viewers the wrong idea of what happened, who I am and how the whole experience with Todd played out,” she said.

“The other girls had plenty of time, we all had opportunity to speak with him and spend time alone with him and it’s sad that, what could have been an amazing story, has been turned into something so foul.

“Keep shining your light guys,” she added.

Farmer Todd even backed her up, claiming that the meeting between Daisy and his mates was “a lot more positive” than what was portrayed on screen.

Farmer Todd and Daisy looking all cute together. (Credit: Farmer Wants A Wife)

In the wake of this interview, Farmer Wants A Wife fans have slammed the show on social media.

“Let’s boycott next year as all the emotional turmoil created by the producers toying with real people’s emotions is absolutely disgusting,” one person wrote, as spied by Daily Mail Australia.

“Thanks ch 7 for ruining what was once a good show it has survived for a long time without the scripted drama I’m sure you’ve lost a lot of loyal followers,” wrote another.

A third person vowed that they “definitely won’t be watching next year… It really was the worst season ever.”

Well my friend, the ratings say different! Farmer Wants A Wife has been blowing the roof off, so obviously they’re doing something right.

As for Daisy’s disappointment, another commenter wrote that “the producers are at fault for this fiasco that went on, the worst season I have ever seen, why can’t it be genuine, what farmer would go out of their way and strip down to their birthday suit and be sketched and have bath dates the whole show is very R rated this year.”

They pointed out that this year feels “more like MAFS” than FWAW.

“We love this show because it is wholesome and real. If next year is like this year people will turn off in droves.”

Again, given the success of Farmer Wants A Wife 2024, I don’t see things changing any time soon!