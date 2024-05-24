Since Farmer Wants A Wife Season 14 came to an end, the rumour mill has been rife with talk that Farmer Joe and Sarah had already called it quits.

According to a sneaky source who spoke to So Dramatic!, the couple’s relationship began to deteriorate as the show drew to a close.

“By the reunion, they were already fighting and having major issues,” the insider spilled.

“The biggest one was that they hadn’t seen each other in the four weeks since filming wrapped.

“I think they’re definitely over by now as Joe has been sliding in the DMs of some of the women from the other farms on the show.”

Taking to Instagram, Sarah has fired back at the rumours and the blow-back that has ensued since the finale.

“Fun fact: My favourite movie is How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, so I wore this dress as a good omen. Can confirm I didn’t lose the guy in 10 days 💛 (According to the rumours it was 11 😉),” she captioned a selfie of the pair on Instagram.

Sarah’s sassy Insta post. (Credit: Instagram / @_sarahcarey)

Then, in a series of IG Stories that were spied and screenshotted by the So Dramatic! podcast, Sarah slammed the producers over the way the finale was edited.

“What was supposed to be a happy episode for us, turned out to be very different. It’s heartbreaking when your true story isn’t shown, to the point that it leads the audience to be absolutely dumbfounded by the farmer’s choice,” she wrote on one Instagram Story, accompanied by pics from the finale.

Farmer Wants A Wife pair Farmer Joe and Sarah at the finale. (Credit: Farmer Wants A Wife)

She went on to call out the public who have left some “really awful” comments about the entire cast on social media.

“If you’re one of these people, you should be ashamed of yourself,” she wrote.

“Next time you feel the need to write your ‘opinion’ or something mean, take a second to think if you’d like someone to say that about your daughter, son, sister, brother… I’m certain you wouldn’t.”

She concluded by addressing the rumour that she and Farmer Joe have already split.

“Lastly… don’t believe everything you read from awful gossip sites, they make a living off making up stories, then serve it up as ‘facts’,” she added.

“To those who have said kind words… thank you so much.”

You tell ’em, Sarah!

Farmer Wants A Wife accused of fake storylines and dodgy producer antics

This is just the latest in a slew of tea that’s come out about the show since the finale.

Just yesterday, the show was hit the accusations of heavy editing and dodgy producer behaviour.

One of Farmer Todd‘s mates did a bombshell interview with Daily Mail, revealing Todd’s fam aren’t too pleased about the state the camera crew left their farm in after filming wrapped.

From swapping out furniture for rented home décor to repainting the walls, the insider described filming as an “invasion of your life” that is “almost intolerable.”

“Todd had producers in their family home pulling apart his décor and that was just on day one, I don’t think his mum was too happy at that stage,” the mate shared.

“The production team decided the farm was not the look they wanted and gutted the entire house of its furniture and replaced it with hired stuff.”

The source continued: “They then wanted to paint the walls and that was when Farmer Todd stood in and said, ‘That is enough!’”

Yeah, the bois! (And Samantha Armytage) (Credit: Farmer Wants A Wife)

Meanwhile another insider said producers “heavily discourage” farmers from speaking to the ladies they reject.

“The cold shoulder from each farmer is brutal and many of the girls are left wondering where it all went wrong, especially the girls who make it to the final two!” the insider told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The women are given sessions with an “on-hand psychologist”, plus follow-up calls from mental health experts, but for many who walk away empty handed, they’re left in the dust without so much as a goodbye call off-camera. Now that’s cold.

Better grab a blanket ‘cos the show’s not over just yet! The Farmer Wants a Wife reunion airs this Sunday so head HERE for all the deets.