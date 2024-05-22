Farmer Wants A Wife Insider Says Farmer Joe & Sarah Have Already Split & The Tea Is Piping Hot

Yee-haw farmers and future wives! Farmer Wants A Wife Season 14 has wrapped up for the year and it’s now time to ask the hard-hitting question: ‘Did Farmer Joe and Sarah stick together or call it quits?’ Unfortunately for us believers in true, country love, the answer is looking pretty negative.

In case you missed it, Farmer Joe, famous for his washboard abs and rugged features (at least in my house), chose Sarah over Keely at the end of the day. Sarah was used to farm life whereas Keely wasn’t, which ultimately influenced the final decision. After all, Farmer Joe isn’t just looking for a wife, but a life partner to shovel horse shit with. True romance is alive, baby.

However some fans took note of Joe’s words to Sarah, which didn’t exactly sound overly romantic.

“I don’t have all the answers for us, but I do see myself falling for you,” he said.

Rotten! If a hot farmer said that to me I’d… well actually I’d accept it with open arms. But alas! It’s hardly the most smitten set of words put to a sentence.

Then there was the scene in which Joe heads off to attend Season 11’s Farmer Andrew‘s wedding to Jess. The show told us that Sarah couldn’t be there due to a “prior commitment” which had fans’ minds boggled. Didn’t you leave your entire life behind for THIS commitment? What is going on??

According to a Farmer Wants A Wife insider who spoke to So Dramatic!, the reason Joe and Sarah were acting so sketch is because they’re going through a bit of a rough patch. And I don’t mean Joe’s chest when I say that.

“By the reunion, they were already fighting and having major issues,” spilled the insider.

“The biggest one was that they hadn’t seen each other in the four weeks since filming wrapped.

“I think they’re definitely over by now as Joe has been sliding in the DMs of some of the women from the other farms on the show.”

Considering Farmer Wants A Wife has such a huge success rate for creating couples that last, this is so disappointing to hear (if any of it is true).