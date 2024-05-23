Farmer Wants A Wife Sources Expose What’s Faked For The Show & The ‘Brutal’ Move By Producers

New Farmer Wants A Wife tea has just dropped and it’s spicy: the most wholesome and genuine dating show isn’t all that it seems. Farmer Todd, one of the newest farmers to rock up, apparently had his house “pulled apart” by producers to zhuzh it up for TV. That’s showbiz, baby!

One of his friends revealed the bombshell in an interview with Daily Mail, saying that Farmer Todd’s family wasn’t impressed when the TV crew came to his family farmhouse.

The source claimed producers wanted to do a total overhaul of Farmer Todd’s house, swapping out his furniture for home décor they’d rented. According to the insider, producers wanted to repaint the walls, but Farmer Todd wouldn’t let them.

“The shoot is long and the invasion of your life is almost intolerable,” the friend claimed.

Surprise, surprise. Reality TV isn’t all that real. (Image: Seven)

“Todd had producers in their family home pulling apart his décor and that was just on day one, I don’t think his mum was too happy at that stage. The production team decided the farm was not the look they wanted and gutted the entire house of its furniture and replaced it with hired stuff.”

The source continued: “They then wanted to paint the walls and that was when Farmer Todd stood in and said, ‘That is enough!’.”

Farmer Wants A Wife insider on the ‘brutal’ reality for dumped ladies

There’s also some other gossip flying around about Channel Seven producers coming down hard on the farmers.

According to an insider, producers “heavily discourage” farmers from speaking to the unlucky ladies who find themselves dumped at the end. While that’s harsh, it probably stops cheating scandals and drama from popping up.

Earlier this week, we saw Farmer Dustin agonise over his decision to choose Sophie over Anna.

Farmer Dustin had one of the toughest choices. (Image: Seven)

“When you saw Farmer Dustin say goodbye to Anna that was the last she ever heard from him, which would surprise audiences,” the source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

They continued: “The cold shoulder from each farmer is brutal and many of the girls are left wondering where it all went wrong, especially the girls who make it to the final two!”

The women are given sessions with an “on-hand psychologist” as well as follow-up calls from mental health experts, but for many who walk away without being wifed up, they’re left with a sour taste in their mouth.

Anna’s close friend told the publication that the situation was unfair, saying: “I think [Anna] would like an explanation of when [Farmer Dustin’s] feelings changed to Sophie. You give up your life for nearly three months and the heightened reality of filming a TV show does make things feel more real, when they might not have been.”

She added: “Other girls have explained that it would have been nice to encourage the men to give more of an explanation, as most of them leave questioning the whole process. It is unfair.”

Farmer Bert refuses to obey FWAW producers

According to an insider, Farmer Bert has checked in with his ladies, because he’s a certified sweetheart.

The farmer shocked viewers after sending three women home, due to a “health issue” combined with the sad news of his grandmother passing away. He was apparently “uncomfortable with his producers” and couldn’t continue on with the show.

“Farmer Bert was pretty much the only farmer to check back in with his girls and that was something he was told not to do,” the insider told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Farmer Bert and Lauren could be announcing their rumoured relationship any day now. (Image: Seven)

There’s also romance on the cards for Farmer Bert, as it’s rumoured he reconnected with Lauren McNeil after filming finished. If you cast your mind back a few weeks ago, you’ll remember Lauren had a swift exit after competing for Farmer Bert’s affections became too hard.

“He has gotten closer to Lauren and they have been keeping things quiet. I’d say he was fed up with production, and knew he made a mistake letting her leave and was waiting to connect,” the source spilled.



Hopefully the pair can join the other successful Farmer Wants A Wife couples and go all the way. I’m rooting for them!