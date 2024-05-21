Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Farmer Dustin is apparently feeling a little bit guilty after having to choose between two women on Monday night’s episode, despite signing up to a show where that is, in fact, the entire premise.

According to an insider speaking to New Idea, Dustin had a hard time choosing between his two finalists Anna and Sophie.

“Dustin truly did care for both Anna and Sophie, but in the end, he had to go with his heart,” the source told the gossip mag.

Farmer Dustin with his chosen gal Sophie. (Image: Channel Seven)

In last night’s finale, the cattle and sheep farmer from Condobolin, NSW, let Anna down easy before choosing Sophie despite having what seemed like a strong connection with both of the lovely ladies. In all honesty, it was a bit of a surprise.

Especially since Anna told Dustin that she was falling in love with him. Ouchie mama!!!

READ MORE Which Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 Couples Are Still Together After The Season 14 Finale?

The insider also claimed that since the show wrapped, Dustin has been feeling a teeny bit guilty about “any pain his decision might have caused”.

Although thems the breaks for a show like this one, it does seem like a fitting occurrence for a man who fans genuinely liked and praised for his open communication skills.

While some fans were sad he didn’t pick Anna, others acknowledged that with two brilliant gals in front of him, it was a pretty difficult choice.

So far, there hasn’t been much intel on whether Sophie and Dustin are still together after the finale aired. However, according to So Dramatic! they were still a couple when the reunion was filmed.

“Dustin chooses Sophie, and they’re still together… Well, they were at the reunion, anyway,” a source claimed.

“She hadn’t moved to the farm at that point. But they looked really happy, and [it seems] like things were going well.”

Fingers crossed that they’re still feeling the love now that it’s all out in the open!!!