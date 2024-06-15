Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Shows Support For Luke Newton While He’s Called A ‘PR Nightmare’

Atfer Bridgerton Season 3 star Luke Newton hard-launched his relationship with partner Antonia Roumelioti, some fans have been upset with the actor for typical stan reasons. However, in response to the backlash it seems that Newton’s on-screen boo/overall queen Nicola Coughlan has made a subtle statement in support of the actor.

After going public about his relationship with his new girlfriend, some fans criticised Colin Brigerton’s actor for breaking the news that he was taken on the same day as the Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 release.

The criticism directed towards Luke Newton was that his decision to launch a relationship on the same day as the season finale is a “PR nightmare”.

He was also slammed for the age difference between himself (37) and Roumelioti (23), and for initiating a relationship after claiming his last one failed because his career meant he didn’t have time for one.

And of course, some hardcore Polin (Penelope X Colin) fans were just upset at the fact that he wasn’t dating his co-star Nicola Coughlan.

Amidst the apparent backlash however, ya girl Nicola Coughlan pulled through for her co-star and shared a post in support of him, and reflected on their time shooting Bridgerton Season 3.

Sharing a slide of photos to her Instagram Story, Coughlan hailed Newton as “a true gentleman, the kindest friend” and “a dream co-star”.

“Couldn’t have been luckier to spend the last six months travelling the world with you,” Coughlan wrote, tagging Newton.

“What a ride!” she wrote, which I’m hoping as a “no pun intended” situation and has no reference to anything on Bridgerton that happened in a carriage. Or in front of a mirror. Or resulted in a broken couch. Unrelated, is it hot in here?

It is not obvious whether Coughlan’s words of affirmation and support come as a result of criticism against Luke Newton, but what is clear is that she has nothing but kind things to say about her co-star.

So we may not have an IRL Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington romance, but we definitely have them in their best buds arc.

[Image: Getty]