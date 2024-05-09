The Major Farmer Wants A Wife Clue That Hints Farmer Bert Is Going To Make A Shock Exit

Farmer Wants A Wife is one of the more wholesome dating shows around, with 17 couples still going strong proving it’s the place to find love. However, there’s a rumour going around that Farmer Bert will be leaving the farm solo.

A source told Yahoo! Lifestyle that Farmer Bert is an absolute sweetheart, but producers were pushing him to create drama on the farm.

“[Bert] was done being a puppet for the producers on the farm,” the insider claimed.

“Farmer Bert was really sweet and it was sad to see him being treated like a prop. These two male producers had come from filming FBoy Island and obviously wanted conflict.”

The source added that Farmer Bert “felt uncomfortable” with his producers and how they wanted him to “handle the remaining women”.

“He no longer felt like he could go on and pretend just for the show.”

Everything we know about Farmer Bert’s Farmer Wants A Wife fate:

Does Farmer Bert choose Karli Hinkley or Caitlin Crank?

Farmer Bert looked like he found his forever person in Episode 1, when he was rendered speechless by Karli Hinkley. The pineapple farmer met Karli during a speed dating round, and fans were convinced these two were the real deal.

However, he’s been getting close to Caitlin Crank, and went on a 24-hour date with her recently. He’s been acting a bit closed off, and while Caitlin has tried to “dig deeper”, he’s remained “closed off”.

The pair did end up having a bit of a smooch and Caitlin told producers she was “over the moon” with their day out, so it’s possible they end up together.

On Sportsbet, all signs are pointing towards Farmer Bert choosing himself. Very rom-com energy, TBH. The odds that he’ll leave without a relationship sit at $1.27, leaving with Karli at $3.75 and leaving with Caitlin $6.

Why would Farmer Bert leave Farmer Wants A Wife solo?

In a recent interview with Refinery29, Farmer Bert didn’t confirm or deny the rumours, but he did shed some light on how he views relationships.

“Right time, right place, right person. I say that a few times in the show, and for me, I don’t see the point of being in a relationship if you’re not fully committed. You’re just wasting each other’s time and it’s not very respectful,” he said.

“If the person is right, I’m 100 per cent in.”

He also told the publication that the final decision isn’t something to take “lightly”.

“That last choice is obviously something that plays on your mind… there’s obviously something truly wonderful that can come from it. But the flip side of that coin is you do have to let somebody down. Nobody takes that final choice lightly and it is a tough few days at the end,” he said.

It seems as though he’s subtly hinting towards the fact that he’s going to let multiple women down in the final episode, but he could also be trying to throw us off the scent. At least we’ll be able to find out very soon!