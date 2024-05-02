Farmer Wants A Wife Contestants Answer The Burning Question: What Happens When Filming Stops?

What happens on Farmer Wants A Wife when the cameras aren’t rolling? Do the cows still moo? Do the horses still gallop? Does every animal start talking like it’s Home on the Range or 2006’s oft-forgotten Barnyard? (In my dreams the answer is yes to all of these questions).

Two of the hopefuls from this year’s season have revealed what happens off camera, and it’s either a cottagecore dream or deeply boring experience, depending on your personality. Some people just aren’t made for that farm life, I guess.

Chatting to 7News, the contestants from Season 14 of Farmer Wants A Wife made it clear that when filming is done, the girls have a few activities they love to do around the farm. And no, they’re not just walking around feeding pigs and collecting chicken eggs.

READ MORE Farmer Wants A Wife S14 Is Here So Dust Off Your Akubra And Join Me In An Enthusiastic Yeehaw!!!

According to Isobel ‘Izzy’ Moorfield, who stayed at Farmer Dustin‘s property, the contestants had an enjoyable time in each other’s company.

“We had a lot of fun while they were on their dates,” she said.

“Of course we would speculate what was happening on the date, but we tried to distract ourselves as much as possible.”

Will Izzy be the one to capture Dustin’s heart? (Source: Channel Seven).

“There’s not a lot of downtime when we’re filming,” she continued.

“So it was nice to be able to reset the house by cleaning, gardening and doing as much meal planning and cooking as we could.”

Moorfield said when the girls were bored, they passed the time by reading, taking trips to the nearby town, gardening, baking, playing board games and raising a sweet little lamb named “Miss Goat”.

Oh to be a farmer’s wife chatting nonsense with the girlies and baking the day away.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and full cream milk for everyone. Sarah Cranley, who stayed at Farmer Tom‘s farm told 7News it was a “pretty uncomfortable time” if you were the one who wasn’t on a date and had to stay back, staving away the boredom.

Maybe winning Tom’s heart will make Sarah’s stay more comfortable? (Source: Channel Seven).

“The mood is a lot lower than usual, and you’re wondering what Tom and his date are up to, if they’re having a good time, will they be super close when they get home, all of that sort of thing,” she said.

“We usually did our best to distract ourselves.

“We would take the chance to cook or clean the house a bit, watch a movie or pop into town and get away from the farm for a little while.”

Well it’s nice to know for the most part, what we don’t see are a group of women (and sometimes men) hanging around, doing chores, playing games and getting to know each other. I wonder how the girlies over at The Bachelor Australia survive when the camera is off.

Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 kicked off April 14 and is currently airing. It’s currently scheduled to show four nights a week from Sunday to Wednesday at 7:30pm.