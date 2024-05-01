Step aside, blokes! There’s a new farmer in town — the town being Farmer Wants A Wife — and he’s about to make you blush and giggle while you kick your feet. Hehe!

In a surprise twist-a-roonie, Channel Seven has decided to make a new addition to this year’s cast of Farmer Wants A Wife mid-season.

Say howdy to 33-year-old Farmer Todd. This great hunk of country spunk hails all the way from Baan Baa, New South Wales and spends his days hustling on a cattle farm.

(Image source: Channel 7 / Farmer Wants A Wife)

According to Channel 7, this Baan Baa bachelor is a third-generation farmer who joined the show in hopes of finding love, resulting in marriage with kids.

When spilling the tea on what kinda of gal he’s looking for Todd said: “Easy going and pretty relaxed like myself, but also willing to get their hands dirty and not afraid of hard work.”

Naturally, he also added that his future soulmate should enjoy living on the farm and the farming lifestyle.

READ MORE Farmer Wants A Wife S14 Is Here So Dust Off Your Akubra And Join Me In An Enthusiastic Yeehaw!!!

Alongside the new addition, we’ve got a new cast of eligible bachelorettes who will be vying for the heart of Farmer Todd.

The eight women who will be competing for Farmer Todd’s love include Anna, 39, Mollie, Daisy, 28, Jamira, 26, Iyesha, 32, Grace, 25, Jacinta, 34, and Ellen, 29.

(Image source: Channel 7 / Farmer Wants A Wife)

Why is there a new farmer on Farmer Wants A Wife 2024?

Thankfully, the reason why Channel Seven made this late addition to the season wasn’t because of a cheating scandal or something evil brewing behind the scenes.

It was because a farmer found a wife!!! Well, a girlfriend, for now.

Basically, Farmer Dean left the show when he confessed his love to Tegan, leaving space for another farmer to toss his Akubra in the ring for some luck in love!

(Image source: Instagram / @farmeraustralia)

The whole situation is extremely reminiscent of The Bachelors 2023 when Wes sent everyone home after he fell over heels for Brea. Unfortunately, due to Wes’ beliefs — such as no premarital sex and no sleepovers during trips — the pair went their separate ways.

BUT, the good thing about Farmer Wants A Wife is that it does have a very good success rate.

Wishing Dean, Tegan, Todd and all the new girlies the best of luck!