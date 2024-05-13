Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th Birthday Cake Just Sent Leonardo DiCaprio’s Aging Wig Into Orbit

Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday cake may have just pipped all other birthday cakes to the post. (Hamish Blake who?) The “Espresso” singer recently turned 25, and to celebrate blew out 25 candles on top of a “Nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha” cake.

Iconic doesn’t even begin to describe it.

For anyone who’s apparently missed the meme, it’s a riff on Leonardo DiCaprio’s supposed inability to date anyone above the age of 24 years old. Someone quite literally charted it a few years ago, and whaddya know, the now 49-year-old has rarely dated someone who could qualify for car hire insurance.

Somehow, that turned into a meme of Leo’s face with the Snapchat-style text over it saying “nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha”. And THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is what Sabrina Carpenter had on her 25th birthday cake. Like we said, iconic.

As poet Taylor Swift sings in “All Too Well”, “The punch line goes / I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age”. A truer word has never been spoken.

In a video shared by Red, White & Royal Blue’s Taylor Zakhar Perez, it seems like our fave President’s son may be behind the cake choice. Sabrina looks surprised by the cake, before turning to Taylor and asking, “Did you get the cake?”

Is it a birthday cake or a work of art? (Image: Instagram @sabrinacarpenter)

Of course, the internet was sent into an absolute tizzy, with people praising Sabrina’s “iconic” move.

“Sabrina, you will never not be funny. Happy birthday lil rockstar,” one person tweeted.

“She’s getting the straight men mad. She got the religious people mad. She’s doing unhinged outros. We’re truly witnessing the rebirth of old pop culture with her career,” another wrote.

“She wins the internet idc,” a third added.

“I’m still recovering from ‘Jesus was a Carpenter’ and she does this,” another wrote.

It wasn’t long before more memes and hilarious reactions started pouring in… about Sabrina’s meme cake. It’s meta, okay!

Here are some of my faves:

Leo when she turns 25 pic.twitter.com/6CFY8b9Lhw — 𝐓𝐨𝐣𝐢. (@FireGoku_) May 12, 2024

*marked safe from DiCaprio* — BoredApe6328.eth 🍌 (@DaybedNFT) May 12, 2024

Oh Sabrina, please never change.

Feature image: Instagram @taylorzakharperez & @icespice