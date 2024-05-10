Hamish Blake’s Cake Night Is Back & I Can’t Wait For The Artwork That Will Be This Dessert

It’s that time of year again, folks: Hamish Blake‘s iconic “cake night” is here, and soon we will be blessed with yet another surprisingly-not-terrible cake from our fave Aussie dad. Let’s gooo.

Hamish posted to Instagram on Friday morning announcing that he was off to the shops to buy the ingredients for “cake night”, which is when he makes whatever cake his kids request for their birthdays — no matter how bonkers or difficult it sounds.

This time, Hamish is making a gaming-themed cake for his ten-year-old son.

The criteria for the cake are as follows: It must have a…

Minecraft-style landscape (if you somehow don’t know what Minecraft is, it’s a building game where the aesthetic is blocky and pixelated)

Stack of TNT that “really explodes”

Roblox guy who’s “dabbing”

Simple. I have full faith in Hamish’s ability to deliver this creation, complete with mini explosions.

In case you aren’t across his baking skills, Hamish has actually been doing his viral “cake nights” for some time. Basically, he’s assigned — well, let’s just say creative briefs from his kids, and once he’s strategised how to execute them (the briefs, no the kids lol), he heads to the shops to pick up the ingredients.

He then spends the whole night baking, and for our pleasure, liveblogs the whole thing on Instagram.

Okay but the moulds of his family are actually so good? Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

His last few endeavors have been an absolute delight to witness, kind of like an Aussie homemade version of Nailed It.

Last time, he made a Lego cake which had to include Lego versions of his family eating a cake. Very meta.

Before that, it was a Rubik’s cube cake, which was required to be able to rotate like an actual Rubik’s cube.

Honestly, this was probably one of the most complex cakes I’ve ever seen.

The math involved… give this man his own baking TV show!

IT TURNS AT EVERY ANGLE. Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

And of course, how could I forget the Avatar: The Last Airbender cake:

Why are these always legitamate sculptures that belong in a museum? Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

I completely trust in Hamish Blake’s powers. A Minecraft theme? Piece of cake.