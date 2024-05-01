Here’s How Much The Farmer Wants A Wife Contestants Are Paid

Love truly makes the world go ’round. And sweet dosh too, but mostly love! We are in the full swing of Season 14 of Farmer Wants A Wife which means we’re all fantasising about moving to the country and shacking up with a farmer.

If you’ve ever considered signing up for the popular reality dating season you may have pondered how much do Farmer Wants A Wife contestants get paid. Of course finding your soulmate is the major drawcard…but…it would be interesting to know if there are any tidy residuals to go along with a love match. Just asking for a friend.

How much do Farmer Wants A Wife contestants get paid?

Look, in the midst of a cozzie livs crisis it’s a totally valid question to ask. How much do Farmer Wants A Wife contestants get paid? Well, sorry to say it’s a minimal fee that gets handed over to the contestants looking for love with a farmer.

Some of the contestants on Farmer Wants A Wife 2024. Image: Instagram/@farmeraustralia

Last year on the So Dramatic! podcast, former contestant Lucie revealed to host Megan Pusetto that they made around $80 per day while filming. Although this isn’t exactly advertised with an emphasis being placed on removing any financial incentives in order to ensure everyone is looking for a genuine love connection.

So while you might not be raking in the big bucks after starring on FWAW at least you’ll have a strapping farmer to cuddle in a haystack to keep you warm at night – who needs money for electricity!

How much do the farmers on Farmer Wants A Wife get paid?

Similar to the shows’ strategy behind weeding out contestants who may only be jumping on FWAW for financial gain, it looks like the farmers themselves don’t receive salaries for their time.

The farmers looking for love on season 14 of Farmer Wants A Wife. Image: Instagram/@farmeraustralia.

While it is likely they would receive a nominal fee to keep in line with compensation laws it’s certainly not a huge pay day. Think a few hundred dollars a week for allowances and appearance fees.

A few years ago we reported on the appearance fees for some of the biggest reality shows in Australia – it’s all pretty interesting stuff when you dig a little deeper. But as previously mentioned, it’s not about the money on FWAW it’s about the LOVE, babes.

How long does filming take for Farmer Wants A Wife?

Of course we are acutely aware that you can’t put a price on love. But can you put a price on your time? No, sorry you can’t do that either! If you genuinely want to nab a farmer to wile away the rest of your days shoving ripe, juicy mangoes freshly harvested from the crop into each others mouths then you’re just going to have to cop not getting paid for a minute or two.

Or six to seven weeks which is the rough estimate filming time it takes to wrap a season of Farmer Wants A Wife. Filming occurs six days a week so if you’re chosen to be a contestant or a farmer, expect to be away from your day job for a month or two.

Given there isn’t a strict ‘elimination’ process on this reality series, the ladies can be let go from the show as determined by the farmers. So, you could be filming for a week or seven depending on how far you go in the series. You better start saving up those vacation days ladies if you’re really serious about getting down’n’dirty in the sty with a rugged farmer.

How much money to the winners of Farmer Wants A Wife get?

Now that we’ve answered your burning questions around how much do Farmer Wants A Wife contestants get paid, surely you’re curious about a potential grand prize, ey? Not to sound like a broken record but there ain’t no money awarded to the ‘winners’ of FWAW, miluv.

Yep, you guessed it, the only winners here are the ones who walk away from the show with a brand new plaid shirt (unconfirmed) and a one-way ticket to the country to begin life with a farmer! Isn’t that enough for you cold-hearted heathens?!

If you’re genuinely looking for love and don’t mind foregoing buying necessities for a few weeks to pay for the experience, then what the hell is stopping you.