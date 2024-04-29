A Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 Star Apparently Had A Pregnancy Scare & I Smell A Root Rat

Fans of Australia’s most wholesome dating show Farmer Wants A Wife are shaking in their Akubras after it was reported that a pregnancy scare is rumoured to shake up this year’s season.

Farmer Wants A Wife is one of the most beloved reality TV dating shows out there, especially when you compare it to the ranks of The Bachelors and Married At First Sight. It also has one of the highest success rates, with the show birthing more than 17 couples still together during its 16 years on the telly.

MAFS, learn something from this!!!

Recently, a rumour has been circulating that would definitely be a massive shake-up to the show’s formula if it’s proven to be legit.

Per New Idea, it has been reported that this year’s cast of Farmer Wants A Wife has been “thrown into chaos” after an insider revealed that a contestant might’ve gotten pregnant during production of the show.

According to the publication, the anonymous insider refused to share which couple this could be out of “respect for their privacy”, but spilled that the contestant took a pregnancy test. However, the insider said the contestant didn’t share results of the pregnancy test.

NGL, this definitely screams marketing stunt (how many times have we seen the ‘pregnancy test’ leak during The Bachelor’s heyday?). It does point to one thing, though: at least one farmer and one contestant took a day trip to Rooty Hill, if you catch my drift.

“It would be a huge twist if they are though,” the insider shared.

“These sorts of things typically happen after the show ends, but not during production!”

Of course, with any rumour from reality TV, you must take on the tea with a pinch of salt.

Although the pregnancy scare has yet to be confirmed by the 2024 cast, this isn’t the first time that Farmer Wants A Wife has had its cowboy boots shifted by some bébé news.

Back in 2021, Hayley Love rocked the Farmer Wants A Wife world after she revealed she was pregnant with farmer Will Dwyer‘s baby after competing for farmer Matt Trewin‘s heart on the show.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Hayley and Will are no longer together.

Again, a pregnancy amongst the 2024 cast has yet to be confirmed, so until then we will keep our scepticism caps (or Akubras) on!

You can watch Farmer Wants A Wife on Channel Seven or on demand on 7Plus.

