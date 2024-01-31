Channel Nine’s Married At Fights Sight (MAFS), AKA the messiest reality TV show ever, has already begun and there are already rumours swirling about which couples made it beyond the lights, camera and dinner parties.

It’s that exciting time of the year again when MAFS fans are glued to their televisions, soaking up all of the juiciness of the newest season. And when the show is not on, you can guarantee that a shit tonne of punters who froth the reality TV clusterfuck are following a bunch of pages dedicated to the goss surrounding the series.

It’s a vicious cycle… BUT MAFS is a shitstorm that you cannot get enough of. I mean, it is a show about strangers getting married and trying to forge a relationship on national TV. What’s not to love?

Although we’re only about three episodes into the new season, there are rumours already brewing about which couples have surpassed the pressures of reality TV and those daunting couch ceremonies.

Here’s who’s rumoured to still be together after Married At First Sight 2024.

Are Jack and Tori still together?

According to MAFS gossip page @MAFSuncensored, Jack and Tori are one of the couples to have “survived” the reality TV show. This is actually quite surprising as Jack has been tipped off to be the “cruellest villain”, as per Daily Mail Australia.

That being said (no tea, no shade) take the rumoured relationship with a grain of salt!

In a lengthy Instagram post, the page claimed that the groom made “an effort since the show wrapped” and has flown in and out of Melbs to continue their love flame.

The juicy Instagram post — which featured pap photos of the MAFS couple spending time together outside of the show — referenced another Daily Mail article where sources claim they’re still together post-reality TV.

“The couple spent Christmas in Melbourne with the gorgeous bride’s family and villain or not, I’m happy for them,” the IG caption reads.

“A close friend of [the] MAFS bride said, ‘Jack has changed for the better since meeting Tori’ ‘It’s been a surprise to many, but their connection is genuinely strong.’”

Although the pair look quite lovely in the pics, Daily Mail has previously claimed that this pair broke up after the show, in an article that dropped earlier this week.

“Further, Jack’s marriage to Tori has also reportedly crumbled after the Gold Coast personal trainer was exposed to be a love rat,” the article reads.

Look, it’s only the start of the season, so I’m willing to let the rumours circulate before I make my mind up.

But I am still surprised that out of all the couples to be going strong, it’s these two. Especially because: A) Jack is tipped off to be a villain and B) Jack is the grom who allegedly dumped his real-life girlfriend for the show.

Then again the pics could also be a case of damage control or preparing for what’s to come in the season.

Are Tim and Sara still together?

(Image source: Channel Nine)

After that horrid best-man speech about rancid chicken flaps and *that* honeymoon situation, my gut feeling on the future of this couple ain’t too great. Unlike Tori and Jack, there haven’t been any cheeky pap shots surrounding this couple post-show.

Again, only three episodes in but I’m not feeling too bonita about these two.

Are Cassandra and Tristan still together?

(Image source: Channel Nine)

I probably sound like a broken record, but it’s only been three episodes!!! Gotta let the love marinate a little bit.

BUT if these two don’t make it, then I believe that love does not exist.

Are Timothy and Lucinda still together?

(Image source: Channel Nine)

No rumours are swirling about these two just yet but I really hope this queen has found the love of her life through Timothy. It’s what Lucinda deserves.

Are Natalie and Collins still together?

(Image source: Channel Nine)

These two literally just got married tonight BUT just like Cassandra and Tristan. If these two end up getting hurt, I will feel it a billion times more.

The matching nerdy necklace??? Too wholesome. Literally, why are they on this show? SAVE YOURSELVES AND LEAVE.

Run into the sunset and DON’T you dare look back!

Are Jayden and Eden still together?

(Image source: Channel Nine)

It’s early days for these two, but I honestly felt some sort of chemistry during Jayden and Eden‘s wedding. Especially during the dancy dance part. It was almost out of a cheesy romcom. Uh-oh… do The Bachelors have a Bogan Bridgerton rival? Mmmm, maybe.

With Jayden‘s brother Mitch jumping on the show in 2022, there could be a possibility of him finding love. Maybe his brother slung him some advice before jumping into the MAFS shitstorm.

But only time will tell when it comes to these two.

So far, it seems like Tori and Jack are the only couple with PHOTO PROOF that they could be together post-MAFS, however, the sneaky IG account did say “one of the few couples”. There are bound to be more couples who finish off the social experiment with love.

Fingers crossed one of the couples is Cassandra and Tristan — but I hate to judge too early like I did with Cam and Lyndall from 2023.

Anyways, any cheeky info on couples making it out of the hellhole that is MAFS will end up here, so keep us in your sexy bookmarks tab for the goss!