Fellow lovers of trashy Australia reality TV: MAFS 2022 is coming in hot, my friends. And you know what that means? A MAFS recap for every ep. Yep, we do them each season and 2022 is no different.

Here’s the lowdown on the new season of MAFS Australia to get you all hot and ready.

Will there be MAFS recaps in 2022?

Here are PEDESTRIAN.TV, we’ve been doing a nightly MAFS recap for a couple of years. What you can expect in 2022 is us going IN on all the MAFS couples, especially the ones draped in red flags. Yep, you know we went hard on Bryce and Melissa from last year’s MAFS.

Some other highlights from last year’s MAFS cast included our recaps centered on the fucked pairing of Coco and Sam and of course, the dream MAFS couple that could have been, Booka and Brett.

Who is in the MAFS cast this year?

While we wait for the show to start, we’re obsessively looking at the new MAFS cast to discern who might bring some drama and be the focus of our MAFS recaps. Out of this current crop, it seems that Domenica will be a spicy binch, thanks to her having a crack at someone in the first MAFS trailer.

We can trust that MAFS bride Ella is going to be a good time, judging by her horned-up vibes in the teaser trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

Are any MAFS couples still together?

Welp. Look, MAFS isn’t the most successful of reality dating shows, but that’s not really why we watch is it? We’ve rounded up a running list of the MAFS couples still together, but some obvious inclusions are Melissa and Bryce — our MAFS recap main stars — from 2021’s season, plus of course the recently-engaged Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli from Season 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Kalifatidis (@marthaa__k)

Fellow Season 6 MAFS couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant are married with a kid, too.

When and where can I watch MAFS 2022?

Channel Nine has confirmed that MAFS 2022 will return to the network on January 31, 2022. In previous years, it’s aired from Sunday through to Wednesday — yep, four drama-filled nights a week! — in the 7.30pm timeslot.

If you miss it on live TV, you can always get your MAFS fix on 9Now, the network’s on-demand streaming service. And of course, if you can’t be bothered watching, there’s always our MAFS recaps. Make sure you hit them up after each episode airs for the real tea.