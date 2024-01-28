You know how it goes — another year, another cooked season of Married At First Sight. As we hurtle towards the new year, it’s time to save the date for a whole heap of unholy matrimony as a bunch of hopeful singles put their reputations on the line to wed a stranger on national television. You gotta love it, don’t you?

Believe it or not, we’re up to Season 11 of the beloved/loathed/highly discussed reality show. But this year it’s said to be coming back with its “most polarising season of next-level drama and a whole lot of love”.

According to a press release, the upcoming season will “push the limits on everything viewers think about the series”.

It’s boasting rivalries, heartbreak, betrayals, twists, turns, shocks and bombshells.

I know they say this every year but colour me intrigued.

Screaming, crying, praying that this is true and this season isn’t a dud. (Image: Nine)

As the new season of MAFS 2024 is just around the corner, I thought it might be nice to compile everything we know about Season 11 so far.

Table of contents

Latest MAFS 2024 News, Spoilers & Tea

January 23, 2024

A TikToker who almost became one of the 2024 brides has dished the dirt on the application and interview process going on the show — and it’s just as juicy as you’d expect. Also, fun fact, she dated one of the current 2024 grooms! My bet is on Jonathan. If it ever comes out, you heard it here first.

January 22, 2024

There’s been a lot of rumours swirling about one particular MAFS cast member whose official cast pic looks janky AF. In a new trailer released by Channel Nine today, it is revealed that one groom has left the experiment. After a little bit of digging, it’s become pretty clear that the groom who legged it is Simon Flocco. We’ve broken down the tea in a little explainer.

January 18, 2024

The latest trailer for the new season of MAFS has dropped. After it hinted that a contestant will be booted from the show for ‘repulsive behaviour’, I am intrigued, I am excited.

January 15, 2024

The official cast list has been shared by Channel Nine! Hallelujah! There’s a great batch of interesting singles this year and I’m currently taking bets on who is most likely to get a teeth whitening sponsorship after the show.

January 11, 2024

The new MAFS 2024 season hasn’t started yet but boy, oh, boy, we already have some pre-season drama to wet the whistle. Apparently, one former groom spilt some tea on his mate’s relo from the current season. JUICY!

October 26, 2023

Ouchie mama, this one is a doozy. Apparently, a MAFS 2024 contestant tried to score a free feed from Sydney’s Coogee Pavillion before the show even aired. Fairly embarrassing, no?

August 10, 2023

During filming there was an alleged cast leak. Here’s who was rumoured to be tying the knot in the 2024 MAFS season. It’s looking pretty spot on, TBH.

August 7, 2023

As the MAFS season approaches, we always hear the same rumour: that an upcoming bride or groom has dumped their partner to go on the show. Season 11 is no exception with sources claiming upcoming contestant Jacob Dunkley — who goes by Jack — dumped his misses to give the show a crack.

July 28, 2023

In July 2023, filming for Season 11 of MAFS was well underway in Sydney. That means there were plenty of paps around and about reading to snap a cheeky pic of the upcoming wedding. One of the locations was the same place where Kyle Sandilands married his now-wife Tegan Kynaston so you just know it’s all class.

When does MAFS 2024 start?

Our prayers have been answered! MAFS 2024 is locked and loaded for Monday, January 29 at 7:30pm on Channel 9 or streaming online at 9Now.

That means we basically have a whole month to clear our schedules and prepare for the onslaught of ~drama~.

Is there a trailer for MAFS 2024?

Yes, yes there is! The good people at Channel Nine have bestowed upon us two little clips with just enough goss to keep us going until the 29th of Jan.

The first clip is a surrealist dreamscape date announcement trailer which shows a bride and groom falling into the cloud-filled abyss before catching each other. What a beautiful and not-at-all-obvious metaphor for falling in love.

“I’m looking for that missing piece of my life. I’ve never been in love,” a male voice says, presumably a groom.

“All I need is the perfect stranger to catch me,” a female voice says, presumably a bride.

You can check it out below.

But that’s not all!

On the Nine website, there was another sneak peek trailer. What a treat!!!

In the clip, we get a glimpse at the brides and grooms at their weddings and find out their names and ages. Some are smoothly reciting their vows in Spanish (¡muy caliente, si me preguntas!!!) while others can’t help but let the nerves get to them as they meet their new on-screen spouse at the altar for the first time.

There’s 51-year-old Andrea who cracks a joke, 43-year-old Lucinda who tells her partner that she is “dinner, a show and dessert” and 62-year-old Richard who declares that he is “not everyone’s cup of tea but fuck them I drink coffee anyway”.

Sadly, the sneaky little jesters at Nine haven’t made the video available to embed or posted the vid on their socials so you’ll either have to take my word for it or click here to give the first look trailer a watch.



Who are the MAFS couples of 2024?

Season 11 of MAFS is boasting its most diverse cast of brides and grooms to date. According to the press release, Season 11 has the oldest groom yet and is bringing back a same-sex couple. However, judging by the pics below, I think it’s fair to say they could have brought more diversity to the table.

Although the MAFS team likes to keep the cast under wraps as much as possible, these days it’s a struggle. After all, they’re filming in public all over Sydney where paparazzi are buzzing like little fruit flies. So the tea was already spilling back in August 2023 about who would be walking down one of the many aisles on Season 11.

Channel Nine have just confirmed the cast list, but so far, we don’t know for sure who is matched with who.

Let’s meet them all, shall we?

Andrea

51-year-old Andrea Thompson is reported to be a photographer based in Brisbane. She was papped tying the knot with fellow mature contestant Richard. I hope it’s a good match because she seems sweet!

Tim

Tim Calwell is a 30-year-old bloke from the Gold Coast. The Wash and So Dramatic! has reported that he is a marketing e-commerce wiz. He also looks like he has a nice smile — which is always a plus.

Lucinda

Wedding celebrant Lucinda Light revealed in a promo that she’s looking for a man who is “confident, generous of spirit, knows himself and evolutional life”. I know traditionally we set the bar very low for men but I do think this is a big ask on a show like MAFS.

The 43-year-old is one of the few contestants who has copped their very own trailer so far so I know she’ll be a firecracker this season.

Eden

Eden Harper is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from the Gold Coast. But she also has about 12k followers on Instagram and is incredibly good-looking.

Jonathan

Jonathan McCullough, 39, has reportedly been single for a hot minute and is ready to find a long-term partner. According to his LinkedIn, Jonathan is a Managing Director from Brisvegas.

Natalie

Bride Natalie, 32, is one of the other lucky contestants who has copped their very own teaser trailer. She’s an osteopath from Melbourne who seems a bit quirky.

“I’m quite different to a lot of girls,” Natalie says in the promo.

“Definitely not a bronzed babe. My teeth are too big, I smile too gummy, I’ve got wrinkles on the side of my eyes.”

I don’t looove the “I’m not like other girls” sentiment but it’s early days yet. Only time will tell.

Cassandra

Cassandra Allen is a 30-year-old influencer from the Gold Coast. As you can see, shes gorg and has over 10k followers on IG. Is it really MAFS if there isn’t one influencer in the mix?

Lauren

Lauren Dunn is a foodie blogger and PR consultant. She runs an IG account called @So.Cooked which has over 12.8K followers and then her private account has about 4K followers. Not too shabby, hey? According to So Dramatic! the blonde bombshell used to date AFL star Ryan Crowley before going on MAFS.

Jack

34-year-old Jacob “Jack” Dunkley is a fitness coach from the Gold Coast. Trust me when I say, this man is ripped. However, if previous reports are to be believed, he dumped his missus to go on the show. Abs in a profile pic AND dodgy rumours? My alarm bells are ringing very softly, but again, I refuse to judge before we see them on the show.

Richard

At 62 years old, Richard Sauerman is the oldest contestant to ever go on the show. That’s a slay in my books — pop off Richard!

He is an advertising expert who also works as a motivational speaker who uses the moniker “The Brand Guy“.

Tori

Tori Adams was one of the first brides to be identified when the cast list leaked. She is a 27-year-old development manager from Melbourne and according to her LinkedIn, she has dreams of “quietly conquering the world”.

Go get em, gal!!!! First stop MAFS!!!!

Ellie

Ellie Dix, 32, is a registered nurse from the Gold Coast. As far as the cast goes, she’s a slight woman of mystery because I don’t really know anything else about her at this stage.

Jayden

Conversely, we have Jayden Eynaud. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the brother of Season Nine’s Mitch Eynaud. You know, just a sprinkle of nepotism to finish off the season.

He’s also a world champion kickboxer which is pretty fkn impressive if you ask me.

Sara

Sara Mesa is a nutritionist and fitness coach hailing from Sydney.

A “close friend” of Sara’s apparently told the Daily Mail that they weren’t surprised she was going on the show.

“She is a lovely, sweet, and a very hard-working girl, who has had bad luck in the love department,” they said.

Aw, I hope she finds love!

Tristan

Tristan Black is an entertainment manager at a popular Sydney venue. According to So Dramatic! he’s very down-to-earth and genuine. Could he be the potential wholesome king of the season? Only time will tell. Tristan wasn’t included in the initial promo but he’s been widely reported as a contestant so I’m thinking he’ll most likely be an intruder.

Now that we’ve covered all the contestants confirmed in the Channel Nine promo, let’s get on to those that have either been papped or rumoured to be on the show. While I’m fairly confident we’ve got this correct, please allow me some wiggle room, okay?

Mike

(Image: LinkedIn)

Mike Felix is an American Tesla sales and customer service professional making an appearance on MAFS 2024. He’s rumoured to be one of six intruders and one of the same-sex couples appearing in this season.

Maddy

(image: IMDb)

Maddy Jevic may be an actor who has appeared on Home and Away and Wentworth but that doesn’t mean she’s not looking for love! She’s rumoured to be joining the cast as an intruder and if I don’t see her burst into tears at least once on the show I’ll feel robbed.

Ben

(Image: Facebook)

Ben Walters is a tour guide from Newcastle and I sincerely hope he shows all of his tour guests the Newy special — it’s ice in your white wine, FYI. While being a tour guide is his day job, Ben is a seasoned traveller who has a heap of followers on social media for his travel videos. Rumour has it that he was tipped to be the next Bachelor, but it fell through. Bummer!

Collins

(Image: Instagram)

Collins Christian is a Perth-raised yet Sydney-based state government worker. According to the Daily Mail, he’s a really nice dude who “has a really good sense of humour” and loves a pint at the pub. Other reports claim that he’s been trying to get on MAFS for yonks.

Judging by the bible verses in his IG bio, he also seems like a Christian. Take that as you will.

Tim

(Image: LinkedIn)

Tim Smith is a real estate agent from Melbourne. He can (presumably) sell homes, but can he find love? As I always say, only time will tell.

Ridge

(Image: Commonwealth Games)

It’s not this groom’s first foray into reality television. Sydney-based Pro weightlifter Ridge Barredo has appeared on First Dates in the past. Fingers crossed that his second time on a reality dating show will pay off.

Ridge has previously competed in the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and 2022. Pretty impressive, no?

Jade

(Image: Instagram)

Model Jade Pywell is rumoured to be another intruder bride to rock up this season. Jade calls the Gold Coast home and is a mum of one. Rumour has it that she’ll be paired with Ridgey-didge above. She has the most IG followers of the bunch at a cheeky 12,600.

Stephen

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Stephen Stewart was a last-minute addition to the cast after Mike’s groom backed out at the last minute. Juicy! All we know about Stephen at this stage is that he’s a hairdresser from Perth.

(Image: Instagram)

Ash

(Image: Instagram)

Ash Galati is a pest control worker from Melbourne. So far, all we know about Ash is that he’s set to rock up to the experiment as an intruder.

Who are the Married At First Sight experts of 2024?

Experts John Aiken, Mel Shilling and Alessandra Rampolla will be making a return in 2024!

Let the torment begin!!!! (Image: Nine)

John Aiken

John has been the OG “relationship expert” since the series launched in 2015 but according to his website, he’s been giving relationship advice to singles and couples for over 25 years in private practice. On MAFS, Johnny Boy is known for delivering hard-hitting feedback and holding people accountable for their actions.

Mel Shilling

Next up is Mel, a specialist in human behavioural performance and purpose. While her background is in psychology, she now makes her living as a dating and relationship coach, author and speaker. She’s been sitting on the expert couch since Season Two in 2016 and I love how expressive her face is when people are talking mad shit.

Alessandra Rampolla

Finally, we have Alessandra who joined the MAFS Australia cast in 2021 for Season Eight. As a clinical sexologist, Alessandra has built her career by helping individuals and couples to communicate and effectively find their spark in the bedroom. With a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy, a heap of other degrees in sexology and over 20 years of experience, she’s the most qualified of the bunch.



When was Married At First Sight 2024 filmed?

Channel Nine reportedly began scouting for MAFS Season 11 contestants back in March 2023. Then, once they’d found their victims new batch of fun, attractive singles, filming kicked off at the tail end of July.

Where was Married At First Sight 2024 filmed?

The latest season of MAFS is following in the footsteps of its predecessors and filming in the beautiful city of Sydney. However, word on the streets is that the couple’s apartments have moved from the iconic Sky Suites and into more low-key places in Green Square, about a 10-minute dash from the Sydney CBD.

When is the Married At First Sight 2024 finale?

The jury is still out on this one, unfortunately! But don’t worry, we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we find out.

Where can I watch Married At First Sight 2024?

Confused about where to watch Married At First Sight? You can watch MAFS live on Channel Nine or you can stream it on demand on 9Now. You can even catch up on old episodes if you want to get into the Married at First Sight spirit.

