MAFS’ Jack & Tori Reveal Which Scene Was Scripted, Claims Producers Tried To Get Her To Leave

I don’t know about you but I am still reeling from Jack Dunkley and Tori Adam‘s final vows on Married At First Sight. While Tori was telling producers that she was head over heels for the gym bro, the clever little weasels behind the scenes were casting doubt into the minds of the viewers about whether Jack was going to commit to Tori after the experiment. However, Tori and Jack have set the record straight that they were always going to end up together — and a lot of the hullabaloo was scripted. Shocker!!!

“It’s important to note that you get a brief and it’s a TV show. The vows need to be entertaining hence why we ended up with that cliffhanger,” Jack told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Our vows needed to be approved. They were rejected six or seven times until they kind of went down the theme of what production were looking for.”

This could’ve gone verrrrry differently if producers got their way. (Image: Nine / Married At First Sight)

According to Jack, the vows we saw were certainly not what he would’ve liked to have said to Tori during their final vows.

“It’s not how I would have come out and said my vows to Tori, like I could read you something now that I would have much preferred but they have to be approved. There’s a process for entertainment value and that’s why the episode was such a cliffhanger. But at the end of the day, we knew we were leaving together and those final lines on my vows and the final lines on Tori’s vows were the only thing we cared about.”

Thankfully, Tori promises that she never had any concerns that Jack was going to dump her at this point on the show.

“There was never a doubt for me,” Tori said.

“But as I was listening to those vows I was like, ‘what is he talking about? This isn’t what we spoke about’.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tori admitted that she felt pressured by producers to leave Jack hanging at the final vows.

“I think there was definitely a lot of outside pressure for me to walk away from Jack at the final vows,” she said.

“There was no reason for me to walk away. They wanted me to leave him. And when I wouldn’t leave him, I had to express concerns through my vows. And again, that took forever for them to approve.”

Well, there you go. If you had any doubt that this show is heavily produced, please let this be your wake-up call. But then again, that’s why we have such enthralling reality television. Two sides to every story.

You can catch up on the juicy MAFS drama on 9Now — and don't forget — the long-awaited reunion episode is this Sunday!