MAFS Fans Are Sharing Their Reactions To Jack’s Final Vows: ‘Can’t Believe I Was Hoodwinked’

Married At First Sight (MAFS) fans are fuming after they were gooped by Jack‘s speech at his Final Vows with Tori. But in all honesty, it absolutely fits in with the spirit of April Fool’s Day.

We’re finally at the end of MAFS 2024, and honestly, it’s quite bittersweet. I am truly going to miss all the wild reactions from MAFS viewers alongside the shady AF insults y’all come up with.

I think I’ve banked up a secret list of new descriptions inspired by all the cooked reactions I’ve seen this season. But, with that being said, I’m so excited to see everyone’s thoughts on the Reunion!

On Monday night’s episode — which marked Part Two of Final Vows week — we got to see the ending of Jack and Tori‘s journey on the show.

I’m not going to lie to you, but we definitely had an inkling that these two were still a thing post-reality TV. This was mostly due to some leaked photos from the start of the season where it seemed that Tori and Jack were together during the 2023 holidays.

Spoiler: they walked away from MAFS together.

However, fans were not too pleased with the way they were stitched up by the controversial groom and his vows.

To give you a quick TL;DR on why MAFS fans are p’d off with Jack’s vows — however, I do recommend ya give Chantelle Schmidt‘s sensational episode recap a geeze — it was kinda teased that the groom was going to dump his reality TV wife.

Before Jack confirmed that he wanted to continue his relationship with Tori outside of MAFS, the groom went on and on about his flaws, how they were “teammates” and not “lovers” and how he wanted to do “what is best for me and ultimately, best for you” in his speech.

Paired with Tori’s reactions of worry and disappointment, it kinda conveyed the idea that Jack was dumping his bride — who has been defending him throughout this whole season.

But of course, old mate did a bait and switch and said he “can’t wait to fall in love” with his reality TV wifey.

After he confirmed that he would like to stay with her, the pair shared a passionate kiss.

Again, as mentioned previously, we did have an inkling that the pair survived the brutal nature of MAFS due to those cheeky photos. However, the editing and Jack’s first half of his Final Vows were definitely angled towards a breakup. I honestly was convinced at one point that he was actually going to dump her.

But nope, we got gooped!

Naturally, a lot of fans had a lot to say about Jack’s vows on X (formerly Twitter), with many viewers expressing their shock as soon as Jack changed the tune of his Final Vows.

Here are some of the reactions to Jack’s twist in his Final Vows on Married At First Sight

Ahhhhh!!! At least this marks the end of seeing Jack and Tori… until next week when we see them at the Reunion with the rest of the Season 11 cast.

And that’s deffs going to be a doozy.

