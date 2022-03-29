Married At First Sight 2022 ended with a BANG last night and viewers were left reeling. You may have been so stunned by the wild events that occurred that you were unable to fully take in that spicy MAFS reunion trailer.

Not to worry, mates. We got you!

The trailer begins with Brent accusing Tamara of trying to pick up Mitch after the experiment ended and her response is this:

Brent must’ve watched a few Real Housewives reunions in preparation for this blessed event because he knew to come with receipts. Good lad!

“We saw the call logs and we saw the messages!” he told her with sass.

Next up one of the brides asked Olivia to grow the fuck up and apologise to Dom for sharing the photos around and she responded, “I’m not sorry.”

Wow… just wow.

Then there’s Dion making accusations of $2 teeth from Bali (???), Olivia’s “worst nightmare” coming true, and the rewatching of old footage which leaves the cast stunned.

The final cliffhanger is expert Mel asking one couple, “Who ended the relationship?”

Editing wants us to believe said couple is Olivia and Jackson, but I’m not convinced.

As Bethenny Frankel once said, “Anything can happen at a reunion!”

Watch the full trailer below and catch the almighty MAFS reunion at 7:30pm on Monday.